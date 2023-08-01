STARmed Co., Ltd Expands Its Reach with the Launch of STARmed America in the USA

STARmed Co., Ltd Expands Its Reach with the Launch of STARmed America in the USA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARmed Co., Ltd, a leading medical device manufacturer specializing in thermal ablation technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its subsidiary, STARmed America, in the USA. This strategic move aims to strengthen direct customer service and foster collaboration with the US market for cutting-edge thermal ablation technology. STARmed America will serve as a vital hub for innovation and collaboration.

STARmed - VIVA combo RF System (PRNewswire)

STARmed Co., Ltd has emerged as a young and fast-growing company, dedicated to revolutionizing thermal ablation technology. The company specializes in radiofrequency ablation generators and electrodes, establishing a strong reputation both domestically and internationally. Working closely with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) in the medical field has been a primary focus for STARmed, leading to the development of leading-edge radiofrequency (RF) technology for various clinical applications. STARmed America will further cultivate this culture of innovation, solidifying its commitment to pushing medical advancements through strategic partnerships.

"The mission at STARmed is to maintain the highest levels of innovation, knowledge, and technical expertise to provide solutions that enhance patient comfort and improve the quality of their lives," stated Henry Shin, CEO at STARmed Co., Ltd. "With the launch of STARmed America, we are poised to deliver on this mission by working closely with our USA customers and leveraging potential opportunities to advance thermal ablation technology even further."

With a remarkable presence in over 79 countries worldwide, STARmed has become a globally recognized and respected name in the industry. While originally focused on Liver RFA, STARmed has made significant strides in the development of RF technologies for Thyroid RFA. In less than 8 years, STARmed has emerged as the global leader in Thyroid RFA, with over 70% of clinical studies conducted using STARmed devices. The exceptional clinical results and low complication rates associated with the company's devices demonstrate the effectiveness and reliability of STARmed's technology.

As STARmed embarks on this exciting journey with the launch of STARmed America, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of thermal ablation technology and delivering unparalleled value to healthcare professionals and patients worldwide. STARmed is confident that its expanded presence in the USA will facilitate even greater advancements, furthering the mission to improve patient outcomes and transform lives.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

STARmed America

Email: info@starmed-america.com

Website: www.STARmed-America.com (COMING SOON)



About STARmed Co., Ltd:

STARmed Co., Ltd is a South Korean-based medical device manufacturer specializing in thermal ablation technology. With a focus on radiofrequency ablation generators and electrodes, the company has gained global recognition for its innovative solutions and commitment to improving patient outcomes. STARmed's mission is to maintain high levels of innovation, knowledge, and technical expertise to provide solutions for patients' comfort and improve the quality of their lives. For more information, visit www.STARmed4u.com.

STARmed Thyroid Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) (PRNewswire)

STARmed America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STARmed Co., Ltd