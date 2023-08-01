Memorial Hermann Hospitals Recognized by U.S. News & World Report

TIRR Memorial Hermann Recognized as a National Leader
HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital has been named a national leader in rehabilitative care and the best rehabilitation hospital in Texas for 2023-2024, according to U.S. News & World Report.
"As innovative leaders in clinical care, research, education and advocacy, TIRR Memorial Hermann is honored to be recognized by physicians and U.S. News and World Report as a national leader for the 34th consecutive year," said Rhonda Abbott, senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann. "We share this honor with our physicians, nurses, and staff who work each day to support patients in achieving their goals for physical, emotional and social recovery."
Other Memorial Hermann recognitions include:
- Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital was ranked as the No. 4 best children's hospital in Texas and No. 5 in the Southwest region. Children's Memorial Hermann also ranked in the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery and neonatology.
- Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center was ranked as the No. 4 best hospital in Texas and the No. 3 hospital in the Houston metro area. This campus includes Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedic Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. For the first time these specialties also ranked in the top 50:
- Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, ranked No. 6 in Texas and No. 4 in the metro area. This campus includes Memorial Hermann Greater Heights, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center tied for) in Texas and No. 6 in the metro area.
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital was ranked No. 24 (tied) in Texas and No. 8 (tied) in the metro area.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions for the 2023-24 rankings. Only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking.
Media Contact:
Media.Relations@memorialhermann.org
Media Hotline – 713-984-6804
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System