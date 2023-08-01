MAKE SAFETY PERSONAL THIS SUMMER

The National Safety Council Urges All to Stay Educated on Safety Issues We Face this Time of Year

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

With the summer upon us, it's a good time to talk about what risks we face this time of year. During the next few months, safety issues to pay attention to include heat-related illness, traffic crashes, overdoses and more. Whether you're at work, on the road, in your community, at home or anywhere in between, it's important to stay educated on how to identify and prevent risks to stay safe.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9056251-nsc-summer-safety/

DID YOU KNOW?

Being a good safety role model for friends and family this summer is simple: Whatever activity you're doing, be mindful and remember to stay hydrated and take breaks to prevent heat-related illness.

More than 46,200 people are estimated to have lost their lives on America's roads in 2022, and motor vehicle deaths spike during summertime, especially for teens. Wear your seat belt, slow down, drive sober, and never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle.

Overdose deaths have exceeded traffic crashes in recent years – but opioid overdose reversal drugs such as naloxone have been approved for purchase over the counter. Equip your first aid kit at home and work in case of an emergency.

Employers have the ability to supply their workforce with lifesaving training and resources provided by NSC – arming these individuals with skills they can use on the job, at home and in their communities to keep everyone safe. This includes being trained to not only recognize issues, such as impairment and mental or medical distress, but also how to perform first aid and other lifesaving interventions.

The National Safety Council provides free summer safety tips and resources on everything from hazard recognition to emergency preparedness, slips, trips and falls and heat-related illness.

Sharing your story can save a life. Visit SafetyIsPersonal.org to learn more and share your personal story with us on social media using the hashtag #safetyispersonal.

On Monday, June 26, 2023 Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council, spoke about the importance of making safety personal. She also shared tips on preventing heat-related illness during the hot summer months, discussed traffic fatalities and drug overdoses, provided free safety resources and told viewers how they can promote the importance of safety by getting involved on social media.

For more information, please visit: safetyispersonal.org

MORE ABOUT LORRAINE MARTIN:

Lorraine Martin is the president and CEO of the National Safety Council, a nonprofit with a century-long legacy of eliminating preventable deaths and injuries from the workplace to anyplace. Throughout her 35 years of experience in aerospace, including leading and developing global and international businesses as an executive at Lockheed Martin, Lorraine has been singularly focused on showing up for safety and supporting employees to reach their full potential. As a leader of the National Safety Council, Lorraine is passionate about helping people live their fullest lives. She is the chair of the Road to Zero Coalition, with more than 900 organizations focused on eliminating roadway fatalities by doubling down on proven measures, advancing technology and building safe systems. She is spearheading national conversations on eliminating workplace fatalities through promising technologies, addressing impairment and safety leadership.

Produced for: National Safety Council (NSC)

View original content:

SOURCE National Safety Council