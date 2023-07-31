FUTURE OF STEM SCHOLARS INITIATIVE ANNOUNCES 2023 HBCU SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Leading HBCU scholarship program to provide 132 incoming college freshmen $40,000 awards

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) today welcomed 132 new scholarship recipients from 26 states across the nation. The students will begin school at 26 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) this Fall and will major in more than a dozen science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. They join nearly 300 current FOSSI scholarship recipients.

Established in 2020 to help reduce financial barriers to higher education and enhance workforce diversity in the chemical sector, FOSSI provides $40,000 scholarships to students pursuing preferred STEM degrees. Scholarship recipients are individually matched with one of more than 70 corporate sponsors committed to helping them achieve their goals and receive skills training, mentorship, and internship opportunities. Notably, this robust support has led to an approximately 95% student retention rate since FOSSI welcomed its first class in 2021, with those scholars scheduled to graduate in 2025.

FOSSI has an ambitious goal of supporting 1,000 students through 2025 and has raised nearly $30 million to support 595 students to date.

Program leaders welcomed the new scholars during a virtual celebration featuring keynotes from Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC) and Dr. Dietra Trent, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through HBCUs.

FOSSI Advisory Board Chair Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow, shared, "I am proud to welcome these 132 talented and ambitious scholars to the FOSSI family. From their academic performance to the contributions they have made to their schools and communities, these scholars have distinguished themselves as some of the best and brightest across the nation. We can't wait to see what they accomplish in their chosen fields."

Applications for the Fall of 2024 will open September 22, 2024. To learn more about FOSSI, visit www.FutureOfSTEMScholars.org.

About the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative

The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative was founded in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company, and the HBCU Week Foundation. FOSSI is a national chemical industry-wide program which provides scholarships to students pursuing degrees in relevant science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), helping to eliminate financial barriers for historically under-represented groups. Sponsored by chemical manufacturers and related industry stakeholders, FOSSI provides scholarship recipients $10,000 per year for four years and connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies. Learn more at FutureofSTEMscholars.org.

View original content:

SOURCE American Chemistry Council