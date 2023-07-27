Chrissy Teigen Selects Cord Blood Registry® to Preserve Fourth Child's Newborn Stem Cells

Banking newborn stem cells an option for couples choosing gestational carrier

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical, a global leader in fertility and women's health, announced that Chrissy Teigen, mom, New York Times best-selling cookbook author, television host and entrepreneur, selected Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) to bank the umbilical cord blood and cord tissue of her newborn, Wren Alexander Stephens, who was born via gestational carrier in June.

"Expectant parents may be confused if they can preserve their newborn's stem cells when they are using a surrogate or gestational carrier. The process of collecting and storing cord blood and cord tissue is no different for parents who are growing their families through use of a gestational carrier versus a pregnancy carried by the intended parent," stated board-certified OB/GYN and CBR spokesperson, Dr. Christine Sterling. "As Chrissy's example demonstrates, the option to bank cord blood and tissue is still very much available to parents who build their families in a wide variety of ways."

CBR and Teigen launched an educational campaign earlier this year to raise awareness about the potential benefits of banking newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue. CBR is the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. CBR is the #1 choice for parents1 and the most recommended cord blood preservation company by OB/GYNs.2

"CBR is dedicated to educating families about the life-saving potential of newborn stem cells, helping to provide them with access to current treatments and future clinical therapies," stated Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "We are delighted that our campaign is educating more families that newborn stem cell preservation is a viable option when using a gestational carrier, and we are proud to continue working with Chrissy over the next several months."

About CBR by CooperSurgical

Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) is the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. Founded in 1994, CBR is the #1 choice for parents1 and most recommended by OB/GYNs for newborn stem cell preservation.2 The company has released over 700 samples intended for use in transplant medicine and regulated investigational regenerative medicine applications. CBR is here to help expand the possibilities of what newborn stem cell therapies can do for families and give parents the confidence to Bank on CBR™. More information can be found at www.cordblood.com.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical® is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Disclaimer:

The use of cord blood is determined by the treating physician and is influenced by many factors, including the patient's medical condition, the characteristics of the sample, and whether the cord blood should come from the patient or an appropriately matched donor. Cord blood has established uses in transplant medicine; however, its use in regenerative medicine is still being researched. There is no guarantee that potential medical applications being studied in the laboratory or clinical trials will become available.

Cord tissue use is still in early research stages, and there is no guarantee that treatments using cord tissue will be available in the future. Cord tissue is stored whole. Additional processing prior to use will be required to extract and prepare any of the multiple cell types from cryopreserved cord tissue. Cbr Systems, Inc.'s activities for New York State residents are limited to collection of umbilical cord tissue and long-term storage of umbilical cord–derived stem cells. Cbr Systems, Inc.'s possession of a New York State license for such collection and long-term storage does not indicate approval or endorsement of possible future uses or future suitability of these cells.

