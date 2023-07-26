FINAL EPISODE OF POKERSTARS BETWEEN THE LINES SERIES EXEMPLIFIES HOW STAYING ONE STEP AHEAD ON STRATEGY CAN ACHIEVE WINNING RESULTS

The final episode of PokerStars YouTube series Between the Lines is available now and delves into Max Verstappen remarkable win at 2022 Hungarian GP

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fourth and final episode of PokerStars Between the Lines YouTube series, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team highlight how synchronised team strategy and mental tenacity are key in staying one step ahead to secure a win.

FINAL EPISODE OF BETWEEN THE LINES EXEMPLIFIES HOW STAYING ONE STEP AHEAD ON STRATEGY CAN ACHIEVE WINNING RESULTS (PRNewswire)

Referencing the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, notorious for being one of the most difficult circuits to overtake, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said, "It's important to pick your strategy correctly, to be on the right tyre, at the right time."

When discussing the race that saw Max Verstappen work his way through the field to climb from 10th position to secure a remarkable win, Hannah Schmitz, Principal Strategy Engineer comments, "We were racing Mercedes and Ferrari on strategy, as well as the drivers showing the pace they had in the car." It's something the team emphasised throughout the 2023 season showcasing how a combination of moving parts must come together to achieve decisive results. Where setbacks are inevitable, what separates the elite is the ability to put adversity in the rear-view mirror and focus on strategy and execution.

Episode 4 of Between the Lines, which analyses how drivers and players need to stay one step ahead of the opposition both on the track and the poker table, is available on PokerStars YouTube channels now.

To watch the fourth episode of Between the Lines, fans can visit the PokerStars YouTube channel -

Central: https://youtu.be/L8Ppb0-gwuc

UK: https://youtu.be/aaX024enCCo

LATAM: https://youtu.be/tBVM2pn7L7A

France: https://youtu.be/VOkZ4EGK7Bs

Brasil: https://youtu.be/KVGWlUN5wg4

Continuing the celebration of the partnership between PokerStars and Oracle Red Bull Racing, PokerStars will be offering more Red Spade Pass experiences to its community over the coming months, taking people beyond the screen by offering a selection of lucky winners the chance to have an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas later this year.

The four day all-expenses paid trip with PokerStars will allow pass winners to soak up a unique VIP atmosphere, with the package also including accommodation, return flights, and a number of other exclusive activities across the weekend. The Red Spade Passes will be available to win across the PokerStars universe at different points of the season up until October, and with two already won, the race is on for the remaining spots. Keep tuned for more details to come!

For more details visit PokerStars blog.

Note to editors:

For more information, images and interview requests please contact press@pokerstarsint.com

About PokerStars:

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR). Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

About Oracle Red Bull Racing:

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162526/Between_the_Lines_Episode_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

PokerStars Logo (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PokerStars