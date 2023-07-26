Choice Hotels Completes Radisson Hotels Americas Milestone, Integrating Loyalty Programs And Allowing For Full Booking Capabilities On ChoiceHotels.com

In Time for Peak Summer Travel Demand, Hundreds of New Upscale Booking Options Including Radisson Blu and Radisson Now Available on ChoiceHotels.com

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's leading hotel franchisors, announced today that all nine Radisson Hotels Americas brands – including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites – are now available to be booked on ChoiceHotels.com. This adds nearly 600 hotels onto its world-class central reservation system ahead of schedule and less than a year since its acquisition of Radisson Americas closed. Choice also announced the successful integration of the Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program into the award-winning Choice Privileges program. This enables the nearly 60 million Choice Privileges members to earn and redeem points at over 7,400 hotels across 22 brands in 45 countries and territories.

"We are excited to offer travelers hundreds of additional hotels to choose from on ChoiceHotels.com, including numerous upscale and full-service properties, as we welcome our Radisson franchisees to Choice's powerful reservation engine," said Pat Pacious, CEO, Choice Hotels International. "Integrating nearly 600 hotels and the Radisson Rewards Americas program in such a short period of time is a testament to Choice's advanced technology and integration expertise and shows our commitment to providing franchisees with opportunities for optimal success and offering travelers ways to easily find the right hotel to meet their travel needs on one website."

Integration Milestone Marks More Bookable Options on ChoiceHotels.com

More upscale and full-service hotel options located in the U.S., including in 90% of the top 25 markets. Examples include:

4,000 midscale, economy and extended stay locations located within one mile of an interstate exit, many with pools. Examples include:

Fantastic selection of hotels outside of the U.S. Examples include:

More options for members of Choice Privileges, including the opportunity to earn and/or redeem points at casinos , luxury resorts and vacation rentals through Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Penn Casinos and BlueGreen Vacations. Examples include:

Integrated Loyalty Programs Bring New Choice Privileges Member Benefits, Co-Brand Credit Cards & More

Diamond Elite members of Choice Privileges, the highest Elite level, starting today, are entitled to free breakfast for two at Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Plaza hotels in North and South America and LATAM. Click here for a full list of benefits.

Members of Choice Privileges now have more accommodation options to choose from where they earn and redeem points, as well as two new co-branded credit card options which launched earlier this year, that accelerate the number of points earned to get to a redemption night faster. Cardholders can now earn points on everyday purchases, including at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement and phone plans, making this the fastest way to earn points during stays at participating Choice Hotels properties.

To book your next Choice stay and earn travel rewards, visit ChoiceHotels.com and enroll in Choice Privileges for free.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

