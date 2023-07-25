From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Attorney in Philadelphia Sentenced to Prison for PPP Fraud and Tax Evasion

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Tax evasion occurs when people deliberately & intentionally dodge their tax obligations. The U.S. government treats this crime very seriously. Those convicted of tax evasion can face serious consequences like expensive fines and prison terms.

For instance, a Philadelphia attorney who was recently convicted of tax evasion has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison. Further, he has been ordered to pay over $133,000 for his tax crimes. If you have been accused of tax evasion, having competent legal representation on your side can help you avoid facing similar penalties in your case.

Tax Evasion Scheme Results in Prison Sentence for Philadelphia Attorney

A Philadelphia attorney has been sentenced to prison for committing fraud and tax evasion. Between June 2020 and February 2021, Olivetti fraudulently obtained pandemic relief money by applying for four loans he was not entitled to. He applied for two loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and two loans through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) on behalf of his law firm, Olivetti Law, LLC. These loan programs were designed to provide financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

He inflated the payroll his law firm in the online loan applications for a PPP loan, resulting in him receiving $41,600 and $62,500 through the EIDL. However, the applications contained false information about the amount of receipts from his law firm that were not approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

In addition to the loan fraud, He evaded taxes by hiding money between November 2015 and July 2020. As a result, he now faces a prison sentence and has been ordered to pay restitution to various entities. In addition to his 27-month prison sentence, He must pay $21,800 to the SBA, $20,800 to MBE Capital, $91,991.28 for mail fraud, and $133,269.81 to the federal government for tax evasion.

What are the Different Types of Tax Evasion?

Several different types of tax evasion can occur. If you have been accused of any of the following, then the team at our law firm can help build your defense:

Personal Income Tax Evasion

Individuals may engage in tax evasion to evade paying personal income taxes. Some common tactics include underreporting income, claiming false deductions or credits, and concealing assets. For instance, a person might fail to report income earned through cash transactions or offshore bank accounts, deliberately providing inaccurate information on their tax returns to lower their taxable income.

Corporate Tax Evasion

Corporations may employ strategies to evade corporate taxes and maximize profits. One method is fraudulent transfer pricing, where a multinational company manipulates the prices of goods and services between its subsidiaries to shift profits to low-tax jurisdictions. Another example is the creation of shell companies in tax havens to hold intellectual property rights and royalties, enabling the company to reduce taxable income in higher-tax countries.

Offshore Tax Evasion

Offshore tax evasion involves individuals or businesses using offshore accounts or entities to hide income and assets from the IRS. This is typically achieved by establishing offshore trusts, shell companies, or bank accounts in jurisdictions known for their low tax rates and strict banking secrecy laws. Offshore tax evasion is often associated with money laundering and illicit activities, as it facilitates the concealment of wealth.

Sales Tax Evasion

Sales tax evasion occurs when businesses intentionally underreport or fail to remit sales taxes collected from customers. This can be done through various means, such as manipulating sales records, inflating deductions, or conducting transactions "off the books." For example, a retailer may understate their sales by accepting cash payments without issuing receipts or maintaining separate records.

Employment Tax Evasion

Employment tax evasion occurs when employers deliberately misclassify workers as independent contractors instead of employees to evade payroll taxes. By doing so, employers avoid paying their share of Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment taxes, as well as withholdings from employees' wages. This practice allows businesses to save on labor costs and shift tax responsibilities onto workers.

Estate Tax Evasion

Estate tax, also known as inheritance tax, is imposed on the transfer of wealth from a deceased person to their heirs. Estate tax evasion involves strategies aimed at undervaluing assets or transferring them to avoid tax liability. Individuals may engage in fraudulent tactics such as creating sham trusts, undervaluing properties, or engaging in gift-giving schemes to reduce the taxable value of their estates.

Internet and Digital Economy Tax Evasion

The digital economy presents unique challenges for tax authorities due to the borderless nature of online transactions. Tax evasion in the digital realm involves exploiting loopholes and inconsistencies in international tax laws. For instance, companies may establish a presence in low-tax jurisdictions despite conducting significant business elsewhere. Alternatively, online retailers may fail to collect and remit taxes on sales made to customers in different jurisdictions.

If the IRS Has Charged You with a Tax Crime, or you merely fear they might, our dual licensed Tax Lawyers & CPAs Can Help

