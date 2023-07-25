Roamstead Smoky Mountains Celebrates Grand Opening

Roamstead, a modernized campground brand, has opened its flagship site bordering Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamstead , a collection of modernized campgrounds, officially opened its flagship site, which is adjacent to Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). Referred to as "Roamstead Smoky Mountains," and located in Cosby, Tennessee, Roamstead's first location offers an enhanced camping experience in an effort to welcome all adventurers to encounter the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design.

"The support and excitement for Roamstead has been an absolute blessing, and we couldn't be happier to finally open our doors to our first guests," said Roamstead co-founder, Thomas Connolly. "We want to make the great outdoors as welcoming and comfortable as possible, and I am so proud of our team for delivering on this vision by creating a truly beautiful and accessible campground. If you want to get outside without sacrificing the comforts of home, come stay with us!"

Located between GSMNP's Cosby and Greenbriar entrances, and just 25 minutes from the main Gatlinburg, Tennessee, entrance, accommodations at Roamstead Smoky Mountains include:

Cabins — five different floor plans, the largest of which can welcome up to 7 guests

RV/camper hookups

Yurts

Tent sites

Lodge rooms

The lodge also includes a pavilion, an outdoor heated pool, a coffee shop and bar, and fire pits that will encourage communal gathering after a day in the great outdoors.

Roamstead Smoky Mountains also has an activity yard, playground, and will offer movie nights to keep the younger adventurers entertained. Roamstead guests will be able to enjoy food and beverage options, including breakfast and dinner items, as well as a selection of regional beers. Similar amenities will be available at all future sites.

Given its proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Roamstead has partnered with Friends of the Smokies, the philanthropic partner of GSMNP, dedicating a portion of the proceeds from every stay to strengthen the organization's efforts in preserving and protecting the park.

"We are excited that our new neighbor is both welcoming visitors to a fabulous camping experience and also giving back to support the care of Great Smoky Mountains National Park through their generous donations," said Friends of the Smokies president and chief executive officer, Dana Soehn.

To learn more about Roamstead and book reservations, visit https://www.roamstead.com/

To view updated Roamstead Smoky Mountains images, click here .

About Roamstead

Roamstead was established to welcome all adventurers to experience the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design. We are modernized campgrounds that offer cabins, camper hookups, yurts, and tent sites. All this, to invite brand new campers to the outdoors while enhancing the experience for seasoned nature-lovers.

