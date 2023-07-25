Bringing the Bay State a Safe, Convenient Way to Play Official State Lottery Games

Jackpocket Offering First-Time Massachusetts Players a Promo for free $2 Lottery Ticket

America's #1 Lottery App Celebrates Crossing $1B in Ticket Orders Fulfilled To Date

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app*, today announced its launch in Massachusetts in partnership with Circle K , one of the largest convenience store brands in the United States. Starting today, Bay Staters can play the lottery from the comfort of their own home or on the go.

Jackpocket Launches in Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

To celebrate, Jackpocket is offering lottery fans across the state their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code HEYMASS at checkout. Lottery fans can play Powerball and Mega Millions—currently at $820M—as well as local favorites MassCash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, and The Numbers Game.

The most recent $1.08B Powerball run demonstrates Jackpocket's trust and popularity among consumers. Over 370,000 customers won Powerball prizes throughout the run, totaling $7.2 million in winnings. In the last year, orders placed on Jackpocket were responsible for up to 13% of all Powerball tickets sold in the 17 states where it operates.

Jackpocket offers a new way to play the lottery. As a lottery courier service, Jackpocket allows users to place orders for lottery tickets that are then fulfilled on their behalf at a licensed lottery retailer. Lottery players use Jackpocket's secure platform to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and even receive prizes up to $600 instantly. When players win prizes greater than $600, Jackpocket transfers the winning ticket to them to claim their prize directly from the Massachusetts Lottery. Participants must be 18 years or older and within state boundaries to play Massachusetts Lottery games using Jackpocket.

"Jackpocket is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and it's amazing to see our growth in creating a safe and convenient lottery experience," said Peter Sullivan, CEO of Jackpocket. "This is an exciting time for Jackpocket as we take the lead showcasing how gaming can be a safe, fun, and integral piece of generating state revenues. Proceeds from the Massachusetts Lottery go to local programs and organizations that make a real tangible impact for Massachusettsans every day. Now, Jackpocket will help drive additional funds for these vital programs across the state, and we can't wait to see who our first big winner from the Bay State will be!"

The proceeds from Massachusetts Lottery ticket sales go to local aid to every city and town in the state, supporting school services, programs for seniors, parks and recreation projects, and more. Since 1972, over $31 billion has been returned to good causes in Massachusetts through the lottery system. By broadening access to the lottery, Jackpocket will continue to help drive state revenue while attracting new consumers.

"We're proud to partner with Jackpocket in Massachusetts and make this fun and convenient experience available to every lottery player across the state," said Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. "At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers and providing the opportunity for customers to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button through the Jackpocket app is yet another example of that commitment."

Jackpocket is iCAP certified for best practices in player protection, backed by the expertise of the National Council on Problem Gambling. To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gambling resources.

Massachusetts is now the 17th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app along with Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC, and West Virginia. Jackpocket players have won over $300 million in lottery prizes...and counting.

Are You Our Next BIG Winner? Visit play.jackpocket.com or download Jackpocket for iOS or Android and get in the game. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code HEYMASS at checkout.

*According to data from AppFollow

*Must be 18 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the Massachusetts State Lottery. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

