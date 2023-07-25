EarthLink® Acquires One Ring Networks, Inc. Expanding Its Reach to Bring Business Customers Best in Class Products and Services

EarthLink® Acquires One Ring Networks, Inc. Expanding Its Reach to Bring Business Customers Best in Class Products and Services

The mutually beneficial acquisition will support and advance EarthLink Business Services Launching Nationwide Fall 2023

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink®, a leading internet service provider delivering access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP, today announced its acquisition of One Ring Networks, Inc., one of the largest Fixed Wireless providers of voice and data services in the country.

EarthLink® Acquires One Ring Networks, Inc. Expanding Its Reach to Bring Business Customers Best-in-Class Products and Services (PRNewswire)

" One Ring enables us the opportunity to take our business service capabilities to the next level for our customers."

The acquisition will allow EarthLink to expand its business platform capabilities and portfolio of products and services including high-speed business internet. One Ring Networks, Inc., with its boutique-type services, holds a significant market share across Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas, delivering high-speed, fixed wireless internet service and other communication services to businesses and consumers alike.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of One Ring Networks," said Glenn Goad, EarthLink CEO. "This combination represents a compelling opportunity to launch EarthLink's Business offering and utilize the advances of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology to better serve our customers."

"We were collectively excited to discover that One Ring's core values and commitment to exceeding customer expectations align with EarthLink's," said Mike Toplisek, President of EarthLink. "One Ring enables us the opportunity to take our business service capabilities to the next level for our customers."

The acquisition will take effect immediately. John Jenkins, President of One Ring Networks, will serve as the newly appointed President of EarthLink Business Services. "Our strategy is simple: continue to expand the best platform in the industry both organically and through further acquisitions across the country to help better serve the large and growing customer base of EarthLink," said Jenkins. "With our combined commitment to providing our business and consumer customers with the best in communication services, we will continue to be one of the largest, fastest growing and top ranked service providers in the industry."

About EarthLink:

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet provider delivering access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in both 2020 and 2021. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.net or https://business.earthlink.net/.

About One Ring Networks, Inc.:

One Ring Networks is an industry-leading provider of voice and data services across Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas. It offers a variety of services.

Founded in 2010, One Ring Networks has grown from a regional alternative access carrier to a large Tier 2 carrier with a national backbone. Headquartered in Athens, TX, their business communications services power local organizations with a host of voice and data solutions including fixed wireless, fiber internet, 4G LTE wireless and hosted PBX.

With personable local customer service and consistent innovation setting it apart from other carriers in the industry, One Ring Networks has since become the preferred fixed wireless internet carrier in the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EarthLink