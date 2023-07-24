Winston & Strawn Adds Scott Delaney as Partner in Dallas

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the addition of Scott Delaney as a partner in the firm's Dallas office. He joins the Transactions Department's Private Equity Transactions Practice and will have focused involvement with the firm's Energy & Infrastructure industry group.

Scott focuses his practice on corporate transactions for public and private companies, as well as private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with a particular emphasis on the energy sector. His transactional experience includes acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, securitizations, and other investments and transactions across the energy spectrum, including in the traditional upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors and in the transitional energy sectors. Scott also assists in advising clients on general corporate matters, including operating and commercial contract matters.

"I am excited to join Winston and look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to continue to grow the firm's energy and private equity platforms in Texas," said Scott. "Winston has a strong reputation for providing practical counsel to clients, and joining the firm's dedicated, experienced team will enable me to provide unmatched support to clients in all aspects of the energy sector."

Scott's arrival is part of Winston's strategic and ongoing commitment to building a team of private equity lawyers focused on serving the energy industry. That growing team includes other recently arrived Dallas lawyers, such as Partners Rodney Moore and Sam Peca, Of Counsel Scott Bailey, and Associate Luke Smith. Winston welcomed additional corporate lawyers with an energy focus over the past year, including Larry Murphy, Max Stubbs, and Ryan Hunsaker.

"Adding Scott further strengthens Winston's place as one of the go-to firms for adeptly managing complex energy transactions," said Bryan Goolsby, Dallas office managing partner. "His proven experience will only help us to expand our client base and the portfolio of services we provide to the energy industry."

Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said, "Scott will be a welcome addition as we continue to meet our energy clients' legal and business needs."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located throughout North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

