SHAKE SHACK OPENS AT ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS

THE FIRST SHAKE SHACK IN A RESORT LOCATION OFFERS SPECIALITY MENU ITEMS, A FULL BAR AND UP-CLOSE VIEWS OF ATLANTIS' THE DIG AQUARIUM

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announces the opening of Shake Shack , the elevated fine casual brand known best for its delicious, made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hot dogs, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more. The first Shake Shack to open in the country and at a resort location features exclusive new menu items only available at Shake Shack Atlantis , a full 360-degree hexagon-shaped bar, and stunning floor-to-ceiling glass walls that offer up-close views of Atlantis' The Dig aquarium – making Shake Shack Atlantis one of the must-visit destinations in the Bahamas.

The menu at Shake Shack Atlantis features exclusive new cocktails, menu items, desserts and more, all with a Bahamian flair at its first-ever resort location @ShakeShackAtlantis (PRNewswire)

In curating Bahamian-specific menu items, Shake Shack – whose mission is to Stand For Something Good® – collaborated with local purveyors to bring the bold flavors of the Bahamas to this unique location. Exclusive items include Shake Shack Atlantis shakes and concretes such as the Sunset Shake, mango passionfruit custard swirled with guava strawberry purée and topped with mango, hibiscus, and dragon fruit powder; Buried Treasure Concrete, vanilla and chocolate custard blended with toasted white chocolate, chocolate pearls, vanilla cookies, and topped with chocolate golden nuggets; and Guava Cheesecake Concrete, with vanilla custard blended with D'vanya's local guava jam and New York-style cheesecake. With each purchase of the Guava Cheesecake Concrete, Shake Shack will donate 5% of sales to the Atlantis' Blue Project Foundation , Atlantis' nonprofit foundation that fosters the preservation and conservation of marine wildlife and Bahamian ecosystems.

The Shake Shack Atlantis menu also features a one-of-a-kind colorful and crunchy salad made with fresh ingredients. The Paradise Crunch Salad has shredded red cabbage, yellow cherry tomatoes, corn and house-pickled red onion, watermelon radish and plantain chips on a bed of arugula and romaine, topped with Chicken Bites. It is served with guests' choice of creamy avocado green goddess dressing or tangy herb lime vinaigrette.

One of the few Shake Shack locations in the world with a full bar, Shake Shack Atlantis offers cocktails with a Bahamian flair, such as Rum Punch, a refreshing blend of tropical fruit juices mixed with light and dark rum topped with hibiscus grenadine; Tropical Spritz, sparkling rosé mixed with Aperol and passion fruit; Frozen Lemonade, a frozen blend of house-made lemonade, where guests can add their preferred liquor; and Strawberry Guava Mojito with fresh mint, lime juice, strawberry, guava, light rum and sparkling water.

Shake Shack Atlantis is adjacent to The Dig, Atlantis Paradise Island's open-air marine habitat, home to hundreds of marine species. Guests of Shake Shack Atlantis will dine among the marine life, with a front-row view of the aquarium through Shake Shack's floor-to-ceiling walls. Diners can enjoy their meal while snapping a picture with a school of fish swimming by or snorkelers exploring the aquarium. Shake Shack Atlantis also features a vibrant mural from local Bahamian artist Shacqeel Coleby , who has designed artwork uniquely for the space.

"Shake Shack Atlantis is the first Shack to open in a resort location anywhere in the world. Guests will enjoy Shake Shack's classic menu items and new offerings that exemplify the flavors and customs of the Bahamas," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.

The new Shake Shack is part of the major developments within the resort's dining collection, timed with Atlantis commemorating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Royal Towers. For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and Shake Shack, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

Shake Shack Atlantis features exclusive new menu items with a Bahamian flair at its first-ever resort location. @ShakeShackAtlantis

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Throughout 2022 and into 2023, Atlantis is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary experiences ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.

Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation for over 25 years.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious, made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 470 locations system-wide, including 295 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 155 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshackatlantis

Atlantis, Paradise Island logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atlantis, Paradise Island) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island