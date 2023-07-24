Protochips announces the global availability of a new range of tools for Research Data Management for the Transmission Electron Microscope

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protochips, a leading developer of in situ workflow solutions, is pleased to announce the latest generation of tools that enable microscopists to scale results from bulk to the nanoscale, increase their productivity, and collaborate more effectively. Immediately available is a new version of AXON Studio™, the world's first commercial FAIR-compliant research data management tool specifically designed to unlock and make the most of data from transmission electron microscopes.

"Since Studio's launch almost two years ago, users have thoroughly enjoyed its intuitive user interface, speed, and responsiveness when reviewing very large TEM datasets. We're excited to announce that AXON Studio will now import DigitalMicrograph® *.dm4 files from Gatan," said Joe Sanguedolce, Chief Commercial Officer. "Users can download the application to directly import new and legacy data and enjoy a wealth of tools to visualize, annotate, manage and share these datasets in an entirely new and powerful way." Beginning today, AXON Studio is available directly on the Microsoft Store.

Coming in Q4 of this year and immediately available for order, a new module, AXON HFR™ (High Frame Rate), will be available supporting all Gatan in situ cameras. "With this module, users can visualize in a timeline the sequences where high frame rate data was captured, then selectively import this data into AXON," said Jennifer McConnell, Product Manager. "For the first time, users can visually and quantitatively determine where rich data is needed, using AXON-generated metadata including electrical, environmental, electrochemical and data extracted through image analysis. This capability, combined with our Fusion AX™, Poseidon AX™ and Atmosphere AX™ systems, provides a powerful solution for battery, catalysis and other in situ materials workflows."

Also arriving in Q4 is AXON Studio in a version native for Mac OS. Protochips is thrilled to make Studio available to the growing number of microscopists who use Mac-OS-based laptops and computers, and the software will be available through the desktop Apple App Store.

About Protochips: Protochips empowers scientists, engineers, and researchers to discover and analyze new phenomena by visualizing biological, chemical, and physical processes in completely new ways. Our field-proven products offer an unparalleled view into sample behavior by combining in situ experiment control with the analysis and resolution capabilities of the modern electron microscope. Through continual innovation, we create solutions that improve productivity and generate actionable data to accelerate discovery.

DigitalMicrograph® is a registered trademark of Gatan

View original content:

SOURCE Protochips, Inc.