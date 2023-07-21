Transport Topics Opens Nominations for the 2023 Trucking's Frontline Heroes Award

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transport Topics is excited to announce that the annual Trucking's Frontline Heroes Award is back.

Trucking Frontline Heroes (PRNewswire)

For the past three years, Transport Topics has celebrated the stories of trucking industry professionals who went above and beyond to help those in need, serve their communities, and deliver aid to disaster struck areas. From catastrophic flooding to severe storms to unstoppable fires, natural disasters have greatly impacted communities across the country this year. With the help of our sponsor, DMC Insurance, we look forward to honoring a select few who most embodied the term "hero" in 2023.

Nominations are due by August 9, 2023. Submit your hero's story here: https://heroes.ttnews.com/articles/nominations-are-open-transport-topics-spends-first-half-2023-looking-heroes

Transport Topics' 2023 Trucking's Frontline Heroes will be honored on October 14-17, during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

To explore the stories of last year's heroes, visit here: https://heroes.ttnews.com/2022

For more information about the program, please contact share@ttnews.com

Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at https://www.ttnews.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transport Topics