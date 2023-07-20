UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Announces Board Leadership Transition

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees have announced new leadership.

Vanessa Morehouse, who has been a board member for more than 11 years, will now assume the role of Foundation Chair. Greg Weimer, a board member for four years, will take over vice chair responsibilities.

Morehouse will not only serve as the Foundation Chair, but will continue her service on the Foundation's Executive, Finance and Investment, Nominating and Marketing Committees, and as a member of the Board of Trustees at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Additionally, she is active in the community, devoting much of her non-profit and personal time to pediatric behavioral health, including helping to create the Whole Child Wellness Clinic Pilot at UPMC Children's.

Prior to moving to Pittsburgh to raise her four children, Morehouse spent her early career in politics and public relations. She worked on presidential and statewide political campaigns as well as several national nonprofit organizations focused on equality and inclusion in the political arena. Morehouse earned her MBA from Boston College. As Chair, she will continue to focus on the importance of addressing the behavioral and physical health needs of all our children.

Weimer is CEO of Confluence Financial Partners, a local wealth management firm focused on Maximizing Lives and Legacy. Weimer and his family are passionate about children's health. He serves as Chair of the Foundation's Development Committee and is a member of the Executive and Finance and Investment Committees. In addition, he serves on the board of South Hills Catholic Academy and a Knight in the Order of Malta. With his leadership and development experience, Weimer eagerly looks forward to assuming the Vice Chair role and making a significant impact on the future of children's health in Pittsburgh and beyond.

"Vanessa and Greg are transitioning into their new roles at an exciting time at the Foundation," said Rachel Petrucelli, Foundation President. "With their leadership, we are poised to reach new heights in our efforts to achieve the healthy future every child deserves."

Morehouse's appointment as Foundation Chair succeeds Mark Snyder, who served in the same role from July 2020 – June 2023.

"We'd also like to take time to thank our outgoing Chair, Mark Snyder, for his impactful service with the Foundation," said Petrucelli. "Mark helped us navigate through unprecedented times and a rebranding and led us in achieving record-breaking fundraising goals. We're extremely fortunate to be recipients of his guidance and insights for years to come."

