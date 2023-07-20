Skippy® Peanut Butter Varieties Certified 100% Vegan

Vegan-certified variations include creamy and Super Chunk® in regular and natural varieties, as well as squeeze packs and no-sugar-added spreads

AUSTIN, Minn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news for those searching for products that fit with their plant-based diets. Skippy® peanut butter varieties are now certified vegan by the Vegan Awareness Foundation. The brand's portfolio of vegan-certified products includes both creamy and Super Chunk® peanut butter in regular and natural varieties, as well as squeeze packs and no-sugar-added peanut butter spreads.

"We're proud to be the only vegan-certified peanut butter that's as delicious and widely available as Skippy®," said Sarah Johnson, director of Nut Butters Marketing. "Peanut butter is well regarded as a protein source for vegetarians, and now those adhering to a vegan diet can choose the Skippy® brand too."

Obtaining vegan certification required a meticulous screening process of Skippy® peanut butter products and the production facilities where they are made. One of the most trusted and best-recognized vegan certifications, the Vegan Action logo indicates the ingredients used to make certified Skippy® products are plant-based and free of products that have been tested on animals. Unlike some peanut butters that are made in facilities that process animal products and/or contain animal byproducts, Skippy® peanut butter is classified as 100% vegan.

Skippy® peanut butter products are widely available at retailers across the United States. For more information about the Skippy® brand or the vegan certification, visit peanutbutter.com.

