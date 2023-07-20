RightData Announces the Next Generation of Data Catalog with DataMarket

Company bridges the gap between data providers and data users, ensuring relevant data is accessible, understandable, and usable.

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData , the Data Products Company and leading provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality, today announced DataMarket, a user-friendly way to act on all data within an organization, including understanding definitions, viewing metadata, control access, and direct access to APIs, connectors, and natural language-based data analysis. Available starting today, DataMarket works with any data source, data store, or analytics package.

Data catalogs have been a longstanding necessity in our data-driven business landscape yet, they often present more problems than they solve. A 2021 survey from Eckerson Group found that while the majority of respondents plan to deploy a data catalog (94%), there are many challenges to its implementation, including tool complexity (43%), lack of user adoption (39%), and lack of integration with other systems and tools (39%). The disconnect between data providers and data users have persistently led to low adoption rates, inadequate data access, and ongoing data wastage.

RightData's DataMarket makes it easy for all business users to find and consume data products. It provides an online shopping style experience to data consumers, allowing them to use natural language search to find data products, to see quality ratings and reviews from other users, and to see the details of the data product. Users can then request access for the data product and immediately start using the data through its provided API, JDBC connectors, downloads, or even the rendering of data visualizations directly within the DataMarket.

Vasu Sattenapalli, RightData's CEO, said, "We're creating a new era of data access. DataMarket is launching in a time of such great tension within organizations on how to both use and benefit from data. Data consumers are frustrated with having to ask around, 'do we have this type of data? Who owns it? Can I get access?' Data engineers, architects, and analysts are tired of creating data products that don't get used or have to create the same data products time and time again. DataMarket course corrects all of this tension and gets refined data into the hands of decision-makers precisely when and where it's needed most."

DataMarket is more than just a catalog. It's a single platform that hosts all an organization's data products, making them easily accessible. DataMarket provides comprehensive information about each data set, including user reviews, quality ratings, and data samples. It also enables users to request and grant data access right from the platform, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual processes. Once a user has found the right data and is confident about its quality, they can immediately download it, use the API to connect it to their product, or begin analyzing it with their preferred analytics tool.

RightData, the Data Products Company, is a trusted provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality. The company's software platform offers a unique combination of data integration, data quality, and data observability, all with an integrated data catalog. With a commitment to no-code software, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. For more information, please visit www.getrightdata.com.

