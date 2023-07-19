Jeep® Performance Parts Announces New Upgraded 2-inch Lift Kit Featuring Bilstein Shocks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Legendary Jeep ® 4x4 capability reaches new levels in Wrangler (JL) and Gladiator (JT) models

New Bilstein monotube shocks with remote reservoirs deliver increased performance with larger wheels and tires

Jeep® is taking its legendary 4x4 capability to a higher level for current Wrangler (JL) and Gladiator (JT) vehicles with an upgraded Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) 2-inch lift kit from Mopar that includes specially tuned Bilstein 46-millimeter monotube shocks with remote reservoirs.

The new Bilstein shocks complement increased ground clearance and larger wheels and tires by offering consistent, fade-free performance in all conditions. In addition, a self-adjusting, deflective-disc valve reacts instantly to surface changes, giving the driver maximum control.

Remote reservoirs increase oil capacity for greater heat dissipation, while a unique swivel banjo fitting allows for a 360-degree rotation of the flex hose for direct fitment while protecting the reservoir oil line from contact. The new bolt-on JPP lift kit is easily installed in stock mounting locations with no extra drilling needed.

"Our Jeep Performance Parts team at Mopar is always looking for innovative ways to improve performance for off-road enthusiasts," said Mike Koval, head of Mopar North America. "With more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories across the Jeep lineup, our customers win with new options to upgrade and personalize their vehicles."

Included in the new JPP lift kit are four springs, four Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, assorted fasteners and the JPP badge. The kit is specially packed in a custom, reusable wooden crate branded with the JPP logo.

"We can't wait for our Jeep off-road community to experience the new Jeep Performance Parts lift kit with Bilstein shocks on Wrangler and Gladiator this summer," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "There is nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability for enthusiasts who want to tackle the toughest terrains."

The new JPP 2-inch lift kit is available for 2018 model-year and newer Jeep Wranglers (JL) and 2020 model-year and newer Jeep Gladiators (JT). U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price is $2,095.

The following are Mopar part numbers for each Jeep vehicle model. See the Mopar e-Store for more information or to purchase.

Vehicle Powertrain Part Number Jeep Wrangler 4-door (JL74) 3.6-liter V-6 77072395AH 2.0-liter turbo 77072430AH 3.0-liter EcoDiesel or 6.4-liter V-8 77072399AH 2.0-liter turbo PHEV 77072522AE





Jeep Wrangler 2-door (JL72) 2.0-liter turbo PHEV 77072396AH 2.0-liter turbo 77072397AH





Jeep Gladiator (JT) 3.6-liter V-6 77072468AF 3.0-liter EcoDiesel 77072469AF

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP)

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, JPP provides off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close coordination with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

