ORIJEN® Unveils Premium Wet Cat Food -- and a Chance to Go on Safari¹

New Product Contains High Moisture and Nourishing Nutrients for Your Cat

AUBURN, Ky., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind trusted ORIJEN® pet foods announced the expansion of the ORIJEN® Wet Cat Food portfolio. The complete launch of wet cat food is part of a brand-wide celebration, The Cat That Roared, which will reward cat lovers and educate about cat hydration this summer.

The brand's first wet cat food product is a super-premium pâté packed with quality animal ingredients, succulent shreds of meat, poultry or fish, and an 80% moisture content in each can to give cats the nourishment that satisfies their biological needs.

The team at ORIJEN® pet foods is working with the Great Plains Foundation's Big Cats Initiative (BCI) to halt the decline of big cats in the wild, as part of The Cat That Roared celebration that will reward cat lovers in several ways:

One lucky cat owner has the chance to win the grand prize of $20,000 USD for a once-in-a-lifetime African safari to experience their pet's roots first-hand. 1

Forty cat lovers have the chance to win a secondary prizing comprising of:

Today's domestic pet cats descended from desert-dwelling felines, such as lions and cheetahs. In fact, domestic house cats share 95% of the same DNA with big cats in the wild! In nature, cats of all sizes get most of their hydration from small animal prey2. When they drink water from a bowl, it takes their tongues more than 483 laps to take in a single teaspoon. In contrast, wet cat food provides an efficient and evolutionarily adapted way for cats to hydrate while receiving the high-protein nutrition they require.

The ORIJEN® pet food team crafted the premium pâté with cats' natural nutrition in mind. Every 3-ounce and 5.5-ounce can is packed with 95%4 quality animal ingredients, including muscle meat, organs and bones. Each is topped with delicious shreds of meat, poultry or fish in bone broth, and has Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids from salmon, tuna oil and whole fish. This ensures cats consume nutrients to help support immune function, and healthy skin and coat.

"Pet lovers know and trust ORIJEN® dry cat food for its consistent premium quality and nutrition," said Billy Frey, vice president of the Champion Petfoods cat business. "We are excited to introduce wet cat food that offers the same standard of quality as our dry food with new dimensions of nutrition and taste, plus hydration cats need."

New ORIJEN® Wet Cat Food is available in five diets, including four adult maintenance formulas as well as one specifically designed to help support growing kittens:

ORIJEN ® Original Entrée

ORIJEN ® Regional Red ® Entrée

ORIJEN ® Duck & Chicken Entrée

ORIJEN ® Tuna, Salmon & Beef Entrée

ORIJEN® Chicken & Salmon Entrée (for kittens)

ORIJEN® Wet Cat Food is available now in single 3-ounce cans for $2.19 (MSRP) and 5.5-ounce cans for $3.19 (MSRP) in local neighborhood pet retailers, Amazon , Chewy, and Petco . Pricing at the discretion of pet retailers.

To participate in The Cat That Roared celebration, please see the following rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes organizer is Champion Petfoods Holding Inc. Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the legal age of majority in their state or province of residence. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM MT on July 18, 2023, and ends at 11:59 PM MT on July 31, 2023. Winners will be selected on or about August 11, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta at 10:00 a.m. MT. To enter the Sweepstakes: (i) Follow @ORIJENPetFood on Instagram or like @ORIJENPetFood on Facebook (ii) comment and tag up to 3 friends who you'd like to go on a Safari with and (iii) add the hashtag #SweepstakesbyORIJEN. For residents of Canada: to be declared a winner, such winner must answer a mathematical skill-testing question correctly and otherwise fully comply with the official Sweepstakes rules. There is a total of one (1) Grand Prize to be won comprising of: One (1) twenty thousand dollar (USD $20,000) physical cheque; and forty (40) Secondary Prizes: Each winner of a secondary prize will receive one (1) prize consisting of all of the following:

Certain conditions apply. For complete official Sweepstakes rules, visit: https://championpetfoods.com/en/contest-rules.html

Sponsor: Champion Petfoods Holding Inc., #301 1103 95 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6X 0P8

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram, Inc. or Meta Platforms, Inc. Information is being provided to the Sponsor, not to Instagram, Inc. or Meta Platforms, Inc. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to the Sponsor and not to Instagram, Inc. or Meta Platforms, Inc. Your participation in this Sweepstakes must at all times comply with all applicable Instagram, Inc. and Meta Platforms, Inc. terms of service. In the event of any violation of such terms of service, the Sponsor may, in its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify you from the Sweepstakes.

ABOUT ORIJEN® PET FOOD

ORIJEN® food is packed with quality animal ingredients to help dogs and cats thrive and is rich with the same nourishment their ancestors consumed in the wild. As the fullest expression of Biologically Appropriate nutrition, ORIJEN® diets feature unmatched amounts of quality animal ingredients. All of the pet food is made from only the finest ingredients, and every diet is formulated so you can help your pet reach their full potential, and then set off for adventure together. ORIJEN® products include premium kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits, and wet food, and the brand is always adding new, innovative products. To learn more, visit orijenpetfoods.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the global premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose, To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime, provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN and ACANA food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. All of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

ABOUT WISDOM PANEL

At Wisdom Panel™, we believe pet health is as important as human health. We've spent 20+ years researching pet genetics to develop DNA tests that unveil in-depth insights into a pet's breed, health, traits, relatives, and more. With a Wisdom Panel™ report, pet parents can see their pet's whole story—and use the insights to develop a personalized care plan with their vet. So far, 4M+ pet parents and over 7,000 veterinarians worldwide have used Wisdom Panel™ to bring pets a new level of care.

To learn more about Wisdom Panel, visit wisdompanel.com and follow us on social.

ABOUT BIG CATS INITIATIVE

When Great Plains was founded, we identified where lions, leopards and cheetah populations were 15 years ago, 10 years ago, 5 years ago and today - and where they might be in 5, 10 and 15 years, both in population and distribution, given the extraordinary expansion in the human population. It was a terrifying map.

Our response was multi-pronged – acquiring land, supporting and securing habitats outside national parks including former hunting concessions, community conservancies and migratory corridors and working in partnership with local communities and other conservation stakeholders – making strides together to improve habitats for big cats in Africa.

To learn more about Big Cat Conservation, visit https://greatplainsfoundation.com/big-cats-initiative/ or text "BIGCATS" to 53-555.

