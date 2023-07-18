Miami's Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Loessin, Reveals Comprehensive Guide to Efficient and Cost-Effective Mommy Makeovers

Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Loessin of Miami's prestigious CG Cosmetic Surgery, announces the release of his revolutionary new book, "My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth."

Dr. Scott Loessin stands proudly before the framed cover art of his revolutionary book,
Dr. Scott Loessin stands proudly before the framed cover art of his revolutionary book, (PRNewswire)

Offering a comprehensive deep dive into the world of post-pregnancy body transformations, Dr. Loessin's book demystifies the 'Mommy Makeover' process, providing valuable insights on personalized procedures, possible complications, and the advantages of integrating multiple procedures into a single session. The book serves as an invaluable resource for women seeking to restore their self-image post-childbirth, complete with expert insights and reassurances.

"Undertaking multiple complementary procedures in one session is not only a time-efficient but also a cost-effective strategy to achieve the desired post-pregnancy physique," says Dr. Loessin. This innovative approach minimizes recovery time, reduces costs, and cuts down on office visits, ultimately facilitating a smoother transformation journey for patients.

One early reader lauded the book, stating, "Dr. Scott Loessin answered all of my questions and provided information that I feel confident in trusting."

"My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth" is now available on Amazon, serving as a motivation for self-discovery and the reinvigoration of confidence.

About Dr. Scott Loessin

Dr. Scott Loessin is a Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with over 20 years of experience and a member of the acclaimed surgical team at CG Cosmetic Surgery in Miami, Florida. Recognized for his extraordinary care and life-changing procedures, Dr. Loessin acknowledges the challenges associated with traveling for medical consultations. To address this, he provides complimentary online consultations for prospective patients living outside of Miami.

CONTACT: marketing@cgcosmetic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miamis-renowned-cosmetic-surgeon-dr-scott-loessin-reveals-comprehensive-guide-to-efficient-and-cost-effective-mommy-makeovers-301879266.html

SOURCE CG Cosmetic

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.