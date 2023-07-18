Gary Cook joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Established Dallas-based financial planner with practice of more than $400 million joins Cetera Wealth Partners from Voya Retirement Division

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Gary Cook, CFP®, AIF®, has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Partners. Based in Dallas and serving clients across the country, Cook is an experienced financial planner and investment advisor who was previously affiliated with Voya Retirement Advisory Distribution. Cook provides wide-ranging financial planning and retirement planning services to clients with more than $470 million in assets.*

(PRNewswire)

"As I looked to expand my wealth management capabilities and take my business to the next level, it became quickly clear that Cetera Wealth Partners was a great fit for my clients and my business," Cook said. "I'm excited to join this group of talented and like-minded advisors. The collaborative community culture and industry-leading resources, tools and support make Cetera Wealth Partners an ideal destination to continue growing Cook Financial Services and providing enhanced service to my clients."

"In the years I've known Gary, I've been continuously impressed with his talents, his dedication to clients and what he's been able to build," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "Cook Financial Services has a reputation as the best in the business, and Cetera Wealth Partners is an ideal fit for advisors serious about growing and providing the most robust opportunities for clients. I know Gary will thrive in this environment and look forward to working with him."

Cook has worked in the financial planning industry for 36 years, launching Cook Financial Services in 1985. Cook Financial Services offers clients a suite of financial, retirement, insurance and employee benefits products and services.

Part of Cetera's regional model, Cetera Wealth Partners was formed in 2021 through the acquisition of certain assets from Voya Financial Advisors.

Visit www.cetera.com and https://www.cetera.com/cetera-wealth-partners for more information.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*The assets under administration (AUA) data is as of June 1, 2023 under Voya Financial Advisors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group