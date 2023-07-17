Todd Courts Appointed as CFO of Waterland Supply & Manufacturing

DORAL, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterland Supply & Manufacturing, a leading provider of boat trailers and aftermarket parts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Courts as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Todd will report directly to the CEO, Matt Scheuler, and will play a pivotal role in driving the financial strategy and growth of the company.

With over 25 years of experience in finance and accounting, Todd brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. He has a proven track record of successfully managing financial operations and implementing strategic initiatives in the manufacturing industry. His comprehensive knowledge of financial analysis, budgeting, and risk management will contribute significantly to Waterland Supply & Manufacturing's continued success.

As CFO, Todd will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial activities, including financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting. He will collaborate closely with the executive team to develop and execute financial strategies that align with the company's long-term goals. Additionally, he will provide valuable insights to support informed decision-making and optimize operational efficiencies.

Waterland Supply & Manufacturing CEO Matt Scheuler expressed his enthusiasm about Todd joining the company, stating, "We are thrilled to have Todd Courts as our new CFO. His extensive experience and exceptional financial acumen make him an excellent fit for this critical role. Todd's strategic mindset and proven ability to drive financial performance will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success."

Todd himself is excited to take on this new challenge, stating, "I am honored to join Waterland Supply & Manufacturing and work alongside a talented team of professionals. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive financial excellence, optimize resource allocation, and contribute to the company's overall success. Together, we will continue to strengthen Waterland's market position and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The appointment of Todd Courts as CFO signifies Waterland Supply & Manufacturing's commitment to enhancing its financial operations and positioning itself as a leader in the boat trailer and aftermarket parts industry. With Todd leading the finance department, the company is poised to achieve new levels of growth and profitability.

About Waterland Supply:

Waterland Supply is a renowned provider of high-quality aftermarket parts for the boating industry known for their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With a wide range of trailer parts catering to diverse customer needs, Waterland has established itself as a trusted name in the boating supply industry.

About Continental Trailers:

Continental Trailers is a leading manufacturer of top-tier boat and personal watercraft trailers, renowned for their durability, reliability, and innovative design. With a commitment to quality and safety, Continental Trailers has been a preferred choice among boating enthusiasts worldwide since 1975.

