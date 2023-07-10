Renowned Chef Ethan Stowell Joins Bite of Seattle 2023

Exclusive meet and greet, book signing and more + festival to feature worldwide cuisines from more than 100 local restaurants

SEATTLE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bite of Seattle , Seattle's prominent food and music festival has announced Seattle restaurateur and James Beard-nominated chef Ethan Stowell will join as a special guest over the course of the three days. The festival is also offering something new: a tour of global cuisines from more than 100 restaurants in the Emerald City.

Renowned Chef Ethan Stowell Joins Bite of Seattle on July 21-23, 2023!

Named Best New Chef by Food & Wine, Ethan Stowell was a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation Award's Outstanding Restaurateur category. With 13 concepts under the Ethan Stowell Restaurants umbrella, Stowell recently announced plans to open a third location of How to Cook a Wolf and a brand-new concept, Bombo Pizza, at Woodinville's new Harvest development. The establishments are slated to open by the end of 2024.

At Bite, Stowell will be onsite each day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for captivating Q&A sessions, interviews and book signings. This exclusive experience for Stowell's foodie fans will occur in the festival's wine garden, open to attendees ages 21 and over.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Ethan Stowell in a unique way for festival goers," said Thomas Lapham, CEO of CHEQ. "This intimate access represents an only-at-the-Bite experience for his local fans to engage and interact with him on a more personal level."

Some of the 100-plus restaurants spanning African, Thai, Nepalese, Mexican and other cuisines that will be onsite at Bite include Momona Cafe & Restaurant, Sugar + Spoon, La Palmera, Oyster Bay, Seoul Bowl, Big Island Poke, Chang Thai and Pho, Old Village Korean Restaurant, Pluto's Organic Café, and Native Creations. For a full list, visit www.biteofseattle.com.

The Bite of Seattle takes place on July 21 – 23, 2023 at Seattle Center, and is free to the public with a limited number of VIP tickets on sale now. Festival goers can download CHEQ at www.cheqplease.com before the event to access a map of all onsite vendors and order food in advance.

For more information on food and music, tickets and more, visit www.biteofseattle.com.

About Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier foodie festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21, 22, and 23 at Seattle Center and celebrates its 38th year! Featuring 200 vendors, 50+ musical performances, beer gardens, and more, Bite of Seattle is fun for all ages. Festival goers will enjoy bites from local restaurants using the CHEQ app to place mobile orders. For additional information about The Bite of Seattle, please visit www.biteofseattle.com or follow us on Instagram, @BiteOfSeattle.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premises consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on Instagram, @CheqPlease.

About Seattle Center

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts, and family gathering place in the core of our city and region. Seattle Center's 74-acre campus, centered around the International Fountain, is part of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena; more than 30 cultural, educational, sports, and entertainment organizations; and a broad range of public and community programs. In everything it does, Seattle Center's mission is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments which delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities.

