Rebuttal Letters Issued to Shareholders of NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP

WHO: Newly formed organization, The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, Calls for Shareholder Support
WHAT: Following the distribution of a press release by Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (the Company) regarding a NASDAQ Hearing Delist Decision at the open of business on July 7, 2023, rebuttal letters are being issued to all Company shareholders. Access the documents at www.crnsv.com
Why: Summary of Rebuttal Letters:
- Lack of Company Leadership:
- Inability to Realize the Potential for Valuable and Promising Results Through Relationship with AscellaHealth LLC: a highly respected global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company with expertise to help commercialize the Company's BPH product.
- Lack of Solution or Plan for Financial Recovery of Shareholder Value
