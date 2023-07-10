Pioneering Real-World AI: Wecover Platforms Brings Generative AI Experience to MBA Students at Georgia State University

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wecover Platforms, a Boston-based startup specializing in Large Language Model (LLM) AI chatbots, has unveiled a generative AI collaboration with Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Wecover Platforms will introduce an AI solution into the MBA curriculum, providing students with hands-on experience in building generative AI applications without the need for coding expertise.

The aim of this partnership is to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to leverage generative AI applications in real-world business scenarios. Students enrolled in the "Business Intelligence" course at Robinson will undertake a project centered around creating an LLM-based AI solutions from scratch. Wecover Platforms will support this initiative by offering a cutting-edge no-code solution, enabling students to develop their own AI solutions and chatbots within a single day, regardless of their background in machine learning or coding.

Backing this project is Wecover Platforms' newly launched product, Linq App, which serves as a B2B platform designed for enterprises to create customized AI solutions. Linq App is developed to bring significant impact in professional workplaces through its innovative automation solutions. It aims to enhance both efficiency and security by streamlining complex workflows, particularly those involving sensitive data. By integrating Linq APP into the MBA curriculum, this partnership seeks to empower future business leaders to embrace the potential of generative AI solutions and recognize their applicability in real-world business contexts.

"Given the increasing role of generative AI in business strategy and operations, it is imperative for MBA graduates to be well-prepared for the future," says Chanyeol Choi, CEO of Wecover Platforms. "At Wecover Platforms, we are passionate about providing opportunities for individuals, even those unfamiliar with machine learning and coding, to build their own generative AI solutions using our technology."

Professor Frank Lee, who is leading the Business Intelligence class at Robinson, adds, "This project with Wecover Platforms will not only enable our students to gain practical insights into AI but also encourage them to envision the limitless possibilities AI brings to the industry".

About Wecover Platforms:Wecover Platforms(www.wecoverai.com) is a LLM-based generative AI startup specializing in accurate, privacy-preserving, hyper-personalized generative AI solutions for enterprises. Recently, it launched a no-code AI solution builder platform, Linq App, collaborating with professional fields such as insurance and legal firms.

