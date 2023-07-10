iFLYTEK Celebrates 18 Years of Accomplishments in A.I. Research & Development

HEFEI, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iFLYTEK Research Institute recently celebrated the 18th anniversary of its establishment. Since its founding in 2005, the iFLYTEK Research Institute has made increasing strides in the development of A.I. capabilities with clear goals and firm resolve through its years in advancing technology and with its abundant experience.

Over the years, the iFLYTEK Research Institute has committed itself to advancing A.I. development across multiple fields, some notable achievements include:

The iFLYTEK Research Institute is a widely recognized leader in the development of cutting-edge solutions to meet societal needs. Its efforts led to its inclusion in the MIT Technology Review China "2021 Artificial Intelligence Innovation Research Institute (A.I. Labs) Report" for its role in "solving social rigid needs with systematic innovation."

Through technological innovation at its source, the iFLYTEK Research Institute has made tremendous accomplishments in A.I. development, such as speech synthesis, speech recognition, and cognitive intelligence, while enabling intelligent voice and A.I. solutions to reach ever more users, leading the way in providing their large-scale application in education, medical care, urban management, consumer goods, industry, and more.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (A.I.) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

