ADIDAS EARNS THE FIRST GAMUT SEAL OF APPROVAL™ WITH THE LAUNCH OF AN ADAPTIVE BACKPACK MADE WITH AND FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMUT Management , a trailblazing consultancy and talent management company that works exclusively with and for people with disabilities, announces that adidas has earned the first GAMUT Seal of Approval™ for their Adaptive backpack.

Image Description: Sadie, a young teen with long brown hair is sitting on white steps with one knee bent. She is wearing a blue shirt and blue adidas leggings and reaching into the loop of a black adidas Adaptive backpack. She is smiling. Above her to the left are both the adidas and GAMUT Seal of Approval™ logos. (PRNewswire)

adidas earns the first GAMUT Seal of Approval™

The GAMUT Seal of Approval™ is the only certification on the market that signifies authenticity and inclusion of people with disabilities in the development and marketing of Adaptive products and services. GAMUT developed this accreditation in response to feedback questioning the authenticity of brands entering the Adaptive space and to reassure consumers that a stringent set of requirements developed by experts in the disability space have been met.

Agron adidas Accessories enlisted GAMUT as its partner to ensure that every step of the process involved people with disabilities, from design focus groups to testing prototypes, sales training and the development of sales and marketing materials. "The launch of the adidas Adaptive backpack with the first GAMUT Seal of Approval™ is an important milestone for people with disabilities and sets the standard for Adaptive products," said Mindy Scheier, CEO of GAMUT Management.

The adidas Adaptive backpack was designed with inclusivity in mind so that people with disabilities can travel with confidence no matter the destination. Its Adaptive design features include: padded carry handles and larger zipper pulls for ease of use, an adaptable attachment point to fasten to wheelchairs or scooters, reinforced panels to keep the bag standing upright, bright-colored lining to increase visibility, tall water bottle pocket to allow for one-handed access, secure webbing so the straps won't drag or catch and a tablet sleeve in front pocket for ease of access.

"The Adaptive product category is an incremental and sustainable business opportunity for us and our retail partners. As product creators at adidas Accessories, we adopt a consumer-first approach to design, and the Adaptive backpack was authentically created to meet the needs of the school-aged kids with disabilities through direct dialogue. Through our partnership with GAMUT Management we created a truly inclusive product," stated Laura Jenks, President of Agron adidas Accessories.

The adidas Adaptive Backpack launches in the 2023 Back-to-School season, available at adidas.com , Kohls.com, Zappos.com, Amazon.com, as well as in-store and online at Famous Footwear.

GAMUT guides businesses to become disability-confident and on authentic ways to engage with, create Adaptive products for, and represent people with disabilities. More information on the accreditation can be found at gamutsealofapproval.com .

