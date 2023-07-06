Unveiling a Game-Changing Partnership: NFL Icon Dan Marino Joins Forces with Relaxium®, Inspired by His Incredible Experience with Their Products

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxium®, an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the US, announced a 'perfect pairing' with Dan Marino today. The legendary Miami Dolphins Quarterback and Hall of Famer is eager to share his unprecedented results after using Relaxium®'s revolutionary line of products.

Being one of the greatest and most decorated NFL quarterbacks of all time, he's naturally transitioned into the world of health and fitness. Marino has been approached by many health and fitness competitors, yet it's only fitting that he aligned himself with another #1. Marino recognized that Relaxium® is in "a league of their own" and is super impressed with Relaxium®'s commitment to excellence that is evident in every product they've developed.

Marino's admiration and respect for Relaxium® came following his own personal experience with the brand. He stated, "After years of restless sleep, I finally found a way to combat that with Relaxium® Sleep. I'm excited to be representing this great product that helps me get a solid night's sleep every night." Marino understands the struggle of not being able to get a good night's rest, and he truly appreciates the importance of quality sleep. Mr. Marino also commented, "As an athlete – and a grandparent – getting a good night's sleep is everything."

Dr. Eric Ciliberti M.D., Clinical Neurologist is the founder and creator of the innovative Relaxium® Brand and its line of supplements that are the most popular drug-free sleep and mood products on the market today.

"Healthy sleep is one of the keys to 'staying in the game' for the long run," Dr. Ciliberti M.D. recently commented. "As such, we are delighted that our product's efficacy is being recognized by an endorsement from a celebrated athlete as dedicated to his health, longevity, and well-being as Dan Marino." Relaxium® is changing lives by helping people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Relaxium®'s brand has earned consumers' trust, since all Relaxium®'s formulas are scientifically validated and tested for potency and purity.

Relaxium® is excited to have Dan Marino's admiration, as he recently expressed, "After years in the NFL, I definitely understand how painful and costly it is tossing and turning at night instead of getting the rejuvenating sleep that prepares you to be a winner the next day. Because of the quality sleep I'm now getting with Relaxium® Sleep, I'm recapturing the youthful energy I enjoyed when I was younger. Getting a full night's sleep with Relaxium® Sleep is a game changer in my life and I am excited to tell others about Relaxium®. It's truly an honor to be welcomed into the Relaxium® family and to help substantially change people's lives for the better!"

Dan Marino is recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, rewriting NFL record books throughout his storied 17-year career with the Dolphins and leading the team to the playoffs ten times, as well as one Super Bowl appearance. Marino was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, the 1984 NFL Most Valuable Player, and was selected to the Hall of Fame in 2005.

After football, Marino has sustained a successful career as a sports commentator, and appeared in numerous major motion pictures. Through his philanthropic efforts, The Dan Marino Foundation has raised over 90 million dollars to help children with Autism and other developmental disabilities.

Relaxium® proudly carries multiple health and wellness products, from drug-free sleep and mood support aids, including sleep and calming gummies, plus more. With much excitement and anticipation, Relaxium® will soon release their new line of products for pain relief!

"Our goal is to provide life-changing value for our customers with each new product we bring to market" stated Timea Ciliberti, CEO of Relaxium®.

To learn more about Relaxium®, please visit www.relaxium.com and follow on Instagram at @therealrelaxium and on Facebook at @relaxiumsleep.

