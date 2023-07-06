Martingale Cognac, Rooted in More Than 100 Years of Tradition and Craft, to Launch in the US this Fall

Fourth-generation custodians and industry veterans double down and deliver a fresh take on Cognac to honor a family legacy

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martingale Cognac, rooted in more than 100 years of tradition and craft, is set to launch in the US this fall, offering a fresh and more fragrant style of Cognac for a new generation. Inspired by their grandfather's vision to develop one of the most envied domaines, Martingale emerges from Guillaume Thomas (Founder, CEO, veteran Pernod Ricard executive) and Amaury Thomas (Co-Founder, Master Blender), fourth-generation custodians of one of the most coveted domaines in the appellation. The Thomas cousins invited Andrew Weir (Co-Founder, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer) on this journey to double down on the family legacy. Martingale marks the first ever branded consumer product from this esteemed domaine, despite their century-long history of making the finest Cognac for some of the most prestigious houses.

Martingale Cognac Founders (L-R): Amaury Thomas, Guillaume Thomas, Andrew Weir (PRNewswire)

Launching this fall, Martingale Cognac delivers a fresh take on Cognac to honor a family legacy of tradition and craft.

Guillaume, who spent 18 years in executive leadership roles within the spirits company Pernod Ricard, was inspired to launch this venture to fulfill his family dream. He shares, "Our grandfather, Raymond, was a restless visionary and true entrepreneur. He was an important figure in the history of Cognac having helped sustain the protected status of the appellation through the post-war era. When faced with obstacles, instead of backing down, he doubled down and found his own martingale, his own recipe for success: hard work, genuine relationships, skills, and craft in Cognac making. We now have everything we need and while my while my grandfather didn't get to embark on this journey, he was entrusting us as the next generation to create an exceptional Cognac from our own estate. It's important for us to make our family proud and we embrace the new challenge and expectation to do just that."

"We supply some of the most prestigious brands in Cognac and have built one of the most coveted vineyards and distilleries in the region," says Amaury, an agricultural engineer who has spent over a decade managing the family operations in Cognac. He continues, "In honor of my grandfather and our family's ongoing success in Cognac, we have decided to select some of our finest eaux-de-vie to blend, brand and bottle for the very first time. Our grandfather always encouraged us to be bold and creative. To honor that, we have artfully selected and balanced eaux-de-vie from the top four crus in the area, ultimately creating a unique blend that is tailored to the tastes of this generation; one which delivers a fresher and more fragrant style of Cognac."

With an innate entrepreneurial spirit, Andrew's curiosity, creativity, and hard work paved the way for this unique collaboration. With over 15 years of marketing and general management of building luxury spirits brands in the US, he shares his enthusiasm for Martingale, "This exceptional Cognac has certainly excited me and will energize the industry and consumers alike. Compared to other spirits categories such as premium whiskies and tequila, Cognac has seen relatively lower levels of innovation. Martingale is uniquely placed to augment and disrupt this iconic category. In my experience leading marketing plans and business growth for luxury spirits, I've always been drawn to genuine stories. Martingale's story is quite incredible, from the vineyards to the distillery, the family chateau, and their obsession with quality. I love the paradox of a 100-year-old producer releasing their first ever product with a fresh, creative, and unexpected take. I am incredibly excited for us to share this story and exceptional liquid with the world."

Through the family's initial investment and the strength of the business plan, Martingale has garnered the attention of investors from backgrounds as diverse as music, entertainment, wine/spirits, finance, and more. "Our motivated team and extended family of investors has shown an enormous level of confidence in the opportunity we have before us. We have created a global alliance of passionate individuals eager to embark on this exciting new chapter. This year, my grandfather's vision and entrepreneurial spirit will be recognized on a whole new level with the unveiling of Martingale," adds Guillaume.

Martingale: The French word for doubling down. Martingale Cognac: The emblem of a new, fresh style of Cognac honoring a family legacy.

Founded in 2023 by Guillaume Thomas and Amaury Thomas, fourth-generation custodians of one of the most coveted domaines in the appellation, Martingale represents a legacy deeply rooted in Cognac. With over 100 years of tradition and craftsmanship, the Thomas family heritage was pioneered and nurtured by their visionary grandfather, Raymond Thomas.

An important figure in the history of Cognac, helping to sustain the protected status of the appellation through the post-war era, Raymond's efforts and foresight led him to invest in the Thomas family farm and lay the foundation for what has now become one of the most envied domaines in Cognac. His vision to produce exceptional Cognac has since flourished. Today, the Thomas family estate includes one of the largest vineyards (spanning over 600 acres across the top four crus of the Cognac denominated area), a distillery that seamlessly blends century-old know-how with cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art warehouses ideal for aging the exceptionally made eaux-de-vie, and an idyllic chateau and family home nestled in the heart of the region.

Martingale is a milestone for this family's esteemed domaine, representing their first-ever branded consumer product despite their century-long history of quietly and consistently producing the finest eaux-de-vie for renowned houses. As such, Martingale upholds the long-standing reputation for the quality, consistency, and legacy that Raymond Thomas attentively built. Crafted from a blend of four of the most sought-after crus, with a notable borderies content, Martingale embodies freshness, fragrance, and refinement, offering an exquisite balance of complexity and smoothness for a new generation of Cognac and spirits enthusiasts.

