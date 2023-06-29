Pittsburgh Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Antimarino Offers Cutting Edge Treatments to Meet Diverse Patient Needs

Dr. Jeffrey Antimarino Introduces Revolutionary LipoAI Procedure

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for his exceptional surgical skills and commitment to patient care, Dr. Jeffrey Antimarino, MD, of Bellissimo Plastic Surgery, has established himself as a trusted expert in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Widely recognized for his precision, artistry, and compassionate approach, he consistently delivers outstanding results that enhance his patients' natural beauty and boost their self-confidence.

Located in Pittsburgh, Dr. Antimarino's practice offers a range of cutting-edge technologies and procedures to meet the diverse needs of his patients. One of the latest advancements is the LipoAI treatment, a state-of-the-art laser liposuction procedure that allows patients to safely and efficiently address common problem areas in an office setting.

"We are the second practice in the country to offer the LipoAI system, and the only one performing it as an in-office procedure," he says. "The most common areas that we treat are the submental area under the chin, the arms, chest, abdomen, and hips. Any small to medium areas can be contoured right in the office. Downtime is minimal, and patients can return to their regular lifestyles in just a few days."

As a respected expert in the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Antimarino continues to prioritize patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction. His unwavering dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in the industry ensures that his patients receive the highest standard of care, with results that exceed their expectations.

"My mission has always been to provide the highest quality care and deliver exceptional outcomes," expressed Dr. Antimarino. "The integration of innovative technologies like LipoAI allows me to offer my patients the most advanced and effective solutions for their aesthetic goals."

For more information about Dr. Jeffrey Antimarino and his practice, please visit bellissimoplasticsurgery.com.

