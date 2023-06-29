Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda Named One of the World's Most Influential CMOs by Forbes

Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda Named One of the World's Most Influential CMOs by Forbes

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Hyundai Motor America, was selected to Forbes' prestigious annual list of the World's Most Influential CMOs. Zepeda was one of 50 CMOs, and the only mass automobile brand CMO, to be recognized for her talent in shaping business, culture and society. This is the second time that Zepeda has been distinguished as one of Forbes' World's Most Influential CMOs. She was first selected in 2021.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

The honor comes just three weeks after her recognition at the Choose Creativity Awards, where she was presented with the Intuitive Leadership Award. In April, Zepeda was also recognized as on Forbes' Entrepreneurial 50 CMO list.

"Being selected as one of the most influential CMOs' in the world is a tremendous recognition of Angela's passion for marketing our current products and future mobility solutions," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Angela's commitment to creativity and innovation, and her desire to lead Hyundai Motor America to new heights is inspiring to all of us who are lucky enough to work beside her."

Since assuming the CMO position in 2019, Zepeda and her Hyundai marketing team have helped transform the brand and build deeper connections with consumers.

Forbes' annual CMO ranking is based on 30 digital and social channels analyzed by primary research partner Sprinklr, along with additional data and analysis from LinkedIn.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America