Access Healthcare Expands Operations in Noida; Opens a 170,000 Square Foot, 1,960-seat Facility

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of revenue cycle management and healthcare BPO and IT services to clients in the US, has announced the expansion of its operations in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, opening a 170,000 sq. ft. facility with 1,960 seats. Over 3,800 team members will work on delivering revenue cycle management services and digital transformation solutions to hospitals and primary healthcare networks across the United States from this facility. The five-floor facility is a growth-oriented investment of approximately $5M (Rs. 40 Cr.) and is fully operational.

The facility also expands the operations of Pacific BPO, the Noida-based healthcare revenue cycle management BPO provider that Access Healthcare acquired in 2018.

Kumar Shwetabh, President & Chief Growth Officer of Access Healthcare and CEO of Pacific BPO, said, "Our brand new, world-class center of excellence in Noida reiterates our commitment to grow the Noida office and provide further growth opportunities to our 6,000+ employees that work in the city. Access Healthcare grew by over 60% last year, and our Noida team played an important role. We have emerged as a key employer in the region, providing excellent career opportunities and global exposure to our team members. This new state-of-the-art office will be key in expanding our operations and consolidating our position as the global leader of healthcare revenue cycle management services."

Vardhman Jain, Founder and Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare, explained how Noida fits into the vision for the company's future, "Innovation is in our DNA. Our focus on enabling healthcare providers to do more with their revenue cycle is anchored on our technology-enabled global delivery model. Our latest investment in expanding our Noida operations shows our confidence in our team members' talent and ability to deliver to changing client requirements. We aim to broaden our service delivery capabilities and scale capacity in the coming quarters."

Access Healthcare has over 27,000 employees, working from 21 delivery centers in 9 cities across India, The Philippines, and the US. The company is considered one of the world's largest and fastest-growing independent Healthcare BPO and IT services providers.

The company's recently announced expansion plans include new campuses in Chennai and Coimbatore, fueled by the tremendous organic growth achieved over the past few years.

