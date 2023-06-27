Tate & Lyle Unveils Bold Presence at IFT FIRST Conference, Showcasing Scientific Expertise and Innovative Ingredient Solutions

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tate & Lyle , a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, will be a participant at the upcoming IFT FIRST Conference in Chicago, July 16–19, 2023. As a key exhibitor at this prestigious event hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Tate & Lyle will demonstrate its strengths in scientific expertise, understanding of the entire food system, and ingredient solutions while showcasing their latest breakthrough stevia sweetener - to be launched eminently – as well as launching EUOLIGO® FOS dietary fiber in the USA.

"Our presence at IFT FIRST aims to enhance the awareness of Tate & Lyle as a leading innovator in the industry and build relationships with food and beverage manufacturers," says Jessica Wilford, VP, Head of Category Planning and Development, Tate & Lyle North America.

Tate & Lyle's presence at the IFT FIRST Conference will be marked by several exciting initiatives, reflecting the company's commitment to scientific expertise and innovative ingredient solutions. Key highlights include:

New Ingredient Launches and Spotlights:

An internationally patent-protected breakthrough in stevia technology - to be launched eminently.

EUOLIGO® FOS: A soluble dietary fiber recognized as a prebiotic in the USA , among many countries. EUOLIGO® FOS complements Tate & Lyle's robust soluble fiber portfolio with additional functionality and processing benefits, supporting fiber fortification or sugar reduction in a wide range of food and beverage applications.

ARTESA® Chickpea Protein and Flour: Since its launch last year, this exciting and versatile addition to Tate & Lyle's plant-based ingredient portfolio has been essential in helping customers bring innovative, sustainable and nutritious plant-based products to market.

Showcase of New Corporate Branding:

Tate & Lyle will showcase its new corporate brand at the IFT FIRST Conference, marking the first time it will be showcased at a major trade show in North America. This rebranding effort reflects the company's continued transformation into a purpose-led, growth-focused specialty food and beverage solutions business with a renewed focus on innovation, health, and sustainability.

Prototypes Showcasing Formulation Expertise:

Tate & Lyle will present four innovative prototypes that exemplify their formulation expertise and ability to meet evolving consumer demands. These prototypes serve as tangible examples of Tate & Lyle's commitment to developing tailored ingredient solutions across various categories, including beverages, dairy and non-dairy, bakery and snacks, meals and condiments, confectionery, and nutrition.

Introduction to the Virtual Kitchen Website:

Tate & Lyle will relaunch its original "virtual kitchen" website, creating a dynamic destination for formulators seeking the latest trends, insights, and ingredient solutions. The updated site is easier to navigate, showcases the Tate & Lyle difference, and connects readers with real-world food and beverage formulation solutions and the dedicated experts who make it possible.

Sustainability Program:

A new report highlighting Tate & Lyle's commitment to protecting the planet and people through ingredient innovation will be unveiled at the conference. The expanded Sustainable Stevia Program, aimed at promoting sustainable sourcing and production practices, will also be featured, demonstrating Tate & Lyle's dedication to environmental responsibility and becoming carbon net neutral by 2050.

Tate & Lyle aims to enhance its visibility, engage in meaningful dialogue, and establish itself as the partner of choice for companies seeking individualized ingredient solutions. Tate & Lyle invites attendees, including food scientists, food technologists, research and development managers, and product development specialists, to visit their booth number S0600 at the IFT FIRST Conference and experience firsthand the innovative solutions as well as the people that will shape the future of the food and beverage industry.

About Tate & Lyle: Supported by a 160-year history of ingredient innovation, Tate & Lyle partners with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people around the world consume products containing our ingredients every day.

Through our expertise in sweetening, fortification, and texture, we develop ingredient solutions which reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add fiber and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.

We have more than 3,500 employees working in around 57 locations across 39 countries. Science, Solutions, and Society is our brand promise and how we will achieve our purpose of Transforming Lives Through the Science of Food. By living our purpose, we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways, by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2023, Tate & Lyle's revenue from continuing operations totalled £1.75 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook or YouTube .

