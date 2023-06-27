NABIP Names Jessica Brooks-Woods as Incoming CEO

The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) proudly announces Jessica Brooks-Woods as its incoming CEO and celebrates the remarkable tenure and service of outgoing CEO Janet Trautwein during the Annual Convention held in New Orleans, LA.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Jessica Brooks-Woods, MPM, PHR, has been appointed as the incoming CEO of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP), assuming her role on September 1, 2023. In her capacity as CEO, Jessica will provide strategic guidance and leadership to a 30-member staff in Washington, DC, as well as oversee the representation of over 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefits professionals through 200 state and local chapters.

NABIP Logo (PRNewswire)

With a wealth of experience as a business leader, health equity advocate, and benefits expert, Jessica Brooks-Woods is well-positioned to drive NABIP's mission forward. "Jessica Brooks-Woods brings nearly twenty years of experience not only as a business leader but as a health equity advocate and benefits expert to NABIP," said NABIP President Eric Kohlsdorf. "The Board looks forward to working with Jessica as the association continues to shape the future of healthcare."

Jessica Brooks-Woods founded Executive Action and Response Network (EARN) and EARN Staffing Solutions, a full-service DE&I-centered consulting and talent placement firm that played a crucial role in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the business community. Her previous role as President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health (PBGH) from 2013-2022 showcased her exceptional leadership, where she redefined and advanced healthcare value, access, equity, and quality on behalf of employers. Under her stewardship, PBGH consistently achieved financial gains, delivering millions of dollars in annual savings to both employers and employees.

Jessica earned her master's degree in public management from Carnegie Mellon University and serves on various boards, including the Board of Governors for the University of Pittsburgh Institute of Entrepreneurial Excellence. Her extensive industry expertise and unwavering dedication to healthcare led to her appointment as a board member of the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange.

Outgoing CEO Janet Trautwein's decision to step down and pursue new opportunities was met with gratitude from the NABIP Board of Trustees, who recognized her exceptional 26 years of service and leadership within the organization. NABIP Past President Kelly Fristoe expressed his appreciation, stating, "Janet has led NABIP through a remarkable transformation. Her deep health expertise, fierce advocacy, and longtime commitment to the profession will be missed."

"The association's Trustees, staff, and members are excited to welcome Jessica as the new CEO in September," said Trautwein. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our staff and members for the last 26 years, and I am excited to see Jessica build upon our work, leveraging her industry and DE&I expertise, as she leads the premier association for health insurance and employee benefits professionals."

"I'm honored and thrilled to join NABIP as its incoming CEO. With our shared commitment to high-quality, affordable healthcare, I am excited to collaborate closely with the talented staff, dedicated members, and esteemed Board of Trustees. Together, we will make a significant impact, enhancing the lives of millions across the nation," said Brooks-Woods.

The announcement coincides with NABIP's Annual Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana, where members met Brooks-Woods and celebrated Trautwein's tenure and service to the association.

About the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

Press Contact:

Kelly Loussedes, SVP Public Relations

Phone: (202) 595-3074

Email: kloussedes@nabip.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals