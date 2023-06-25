American Diabetes Association Releases Updates to the 2023 Standards of Care in Diabetes on the Use of Teplizumab in Delaying the Onset of Type 1 Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) published updates to the Standards of Care in Diabetes—2023 (Standards of Care) on the use of teplizumab in delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and its incidence is increasing. Teplizumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune system and has been shown to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes in high-risk individuals. The updated recommendations reflect recent clinical trial results and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of teplizumab and provide healthcare professionals with new guidance on the use of teplizumab to delay the progression of the disease.

Section 2, "Classification and Diagnosis of Diabetes," of the Standards of Care has been updated to refine the diagnostic criteria for type 1 diabetes screening in presymptomatic individuals. Individuals testing positive for autoantibodies may meet criteria for intervention with teplizumab in order to delay development of diabetes.

Section 3, "Prevention or Delay of Type 2 Diabetes and Associated Comorbidities," of the Standards of Care has been updated to reflect the addition of teplizumab to delay type 1 diabetes in certain adults and children at high risk for developing the disease. The section title has also been updated to account for prevention or delay of type 1 diabetes.

"Teplizumab has the potential to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes and improve the lives of those at high risk for the disease," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the ADA. "The updated guidelines provide clinicians with the most recent evidence-based recommendations on the use of teplizumab to delay the progression of the disease."

"Type 1 diabetes is a devastating disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and there is a great need for effective treatments," said Nuha El Sayed, MD, MM Sc, chair of the Professional Practice Committee and overseer of ADA's Standards of Care in Diabetes.

The Standards of Care provides the latest in comprehensive, evidence-based recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in children and adults; strategies to prevent or delay diabetes; and therapeutic approaches that reduce complications and positively affect health outcomes.

The Standards of Care are reviewed and updated annually by the' ADA's Professional Practice Committee (PPC). The committee is a multidisciplinary team of leading U.S. experts in the field of diabetes care and includes physicians, nurse practitioners, diabetes care and education specialists, registered dietitians, pharmacists, methodologists, and others with experience in adult and pediatric endocrinology, epidemiology, public health, cardiovascular risk management, microvascular complications, preconception and pregnancy care, weight management, diabetes prevention, behavioral and mental health, inpatient care, and use of technology in diabetes management.

The Standards of Care in Diabetes—2023 is freely accessible online and is published as a supplement to the January 2023 issue of Diabetes Care®. The online version is updated when new evidence or regulatory changes merit immediate incorporation through the "Living" Standards of Care process. The ADA fosters broad dissemination through a shortened version of the guidelines, known as the Abridged Standards of Care, for primary care providers in its journal Clinical Diabetes® and offers a convenient Standards of Care app as well as a Standards of Care pocket chart. Other resources, including a webcast with continuing education credit and a full slide deck, can be found on the ADA's professional website, DiabetesPro®.

