Genesys Xperience 2023: Unlocking Customer and Employee Loyalty with AI-Powered Experience Orchestration

Genesys unveils expanded relationship with AWS and new Genesys Cloud CX innovations focused on generative AI, work automation and task routing

Genesys Experience Index launches with new tailored solution to help contact centers improve agent satisfaction and engagement

Genesys announces 2022 Sustainability Report and new offering to help charitable organizations further their missions and impact on society using Genesys Cloud CX

DENVER, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesys® kicked off Xperience 2023, the customer experience (CX) event of the year, by unveiling the expansion of the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experience orchestration leadership with new AI and automation innovations, offers and expanded relationships.

Genesys Xperience 2023 (PRNewswire)

With the fusion of conversational, predictive and generative AI now critical to scale relevant, seamless and individualized experiences, today Genesys debuted the new standard for AI-driven orchestration that's grounded in trust, security and innovation. Through the power of Genesys AI infused across the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, businesses can reimagine how they engage with customers and change the way people work. At Xperience, Genesys shared its path forward as an AI powerhouse with new offerings, including generative AI capabilities to enable organizations to drive outcomes with greater levels of speed, insight and accuracy.

Genesys is supercharging its AI innovation by announcing it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS), adding to the companies' long relationship. Now, with the flexibility of Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI startups and Amazon available via API, Genesys Cloud CX users have federated access to multiple cutting-edge large language models, such as Anthropic's Claude, AI21Lab's Jurassic-2, and Amazon's Titan. Through the deepened Genesys and AWS relationship, organizations gain greater potential to innovate across use cases and industries, helping them continuously evolve and strengthen their customer and employee experiences.

"Our vision of Experience as a Service® helps businesses of any size, type and geography bring the power of empathy to every experience," said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and chairman. "Through the industry's fastest growing AI-powered orchestration platform, we've made that a reality. With Genesys Cloud CX, organizations all over the world have the foundation to scale personalized, end-to-end experiences, within and beyond the contact center."

New Innovations to Empower, Engage and Connect Employees for Stronger End-to-End Experiences

According to Genesys research, companies are rethinking their approach to customer service — with plans to increase their related budgets by 25% in 2023 to improve engagement across channels, systems and departments. Increasingly, many organizations also recognize the intrinsic connection between their customers and employees. Nearly half of CX leaders surveyed (47%), say the No. 1 CX priority is investing in technology or connecting systems that improve the employee experience.

To further increase the ease and speed in which employees can serve customers, Genesys announced a new Work Automation and Task Routing solution for Genesys Cloud CX, offering intelligent routing, reporting and process automation for stronger experience orchestration. Built on the company's rich expertise in Intelligent Workload Distribution, the new cloud native solution offers organizations the capabilities to connect employees and help them process tasks across the contact center and the rest of the enterprise.

On the heels of releasing the Genesys Cloud EX™ solution, which enables organizations to better engage, motivate and empower employees within and outside the contact center, Genesys also launched its Experience Index™ methodology – the people-centric and actionable approach to help organizations improve end-to-end experiences and business performance. Available today, The Experience Index Offer for Contact Center Employees provides organizations with a tailored solution for gaining unprecedented visibility into the quality of their agent experiences so they can pinpoint issues and effectively respond to improve satisfaction and engagement.

Genesys Cloud CX: A Sustainable Solution for Any Organization

Today, the company also announced the Genesys 2022 Sustainability Report. The report details progress to the company's 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, including a significant increase in the representation of traditionally underrepresented groups in the United States and women in its workforce, as well as lowering its carbon emissions. Genesys was also recognized today by Frost & Sullivan as the 2023 North American Sustainability Contact Center Company of the Year, due in part to its cloud offerings, which directly impact ESG through carbon reduction. The company's cloud strategy plays a significant role in its progress toward becoming carbon neutral by minimizing Scope 3 emissions, the largest percentage of the company's carbon footprint. According to research, organizations that evolve to Genesys Cloud CX from legacy technologies can reduce their emissions.i Throughout the first quarter of the company's current fiscal year, sustainability played a critical role in securing more than $30 million in RFPs, as companies increasingly seek partners committed to positive impact.

As a part of the company's sustainability commitment, Genesys is helping qualified charitable organizations further their missions, by announcing a new offer to evolve to Genesys Cloud CX at a reduced price. During the company's fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023), Genesys Cloud CX powered more than 46 million nonprofit organization experiences, helping them expand their reach using AI and digital innovations for stronger, modern engagement with their communities.

With continuous innovation, AI-powered experience orchestration and unmatched global availability, the Genesys Cloud CX platform surpassed the $1 billion ARR milestone during the first quarter of the company's current fiscal year. Now more than 4,800 customers rely on the platform — with support from 700 global ecosystem members, more than 350 Genesys AppFoundry® partners and more than 5,000 active developers.

Join the thousands of organizations — from small businesses to large enterprises — delivering differentiated customer and employee experiences and driving business performance using Genesys Cloud CX. Try the GCXNow™ offer, a free automated self-service trial for Genesys Cloud CX, making it faster and simpler to access the latest in AI and digital innovations.

Genesys Xperience Inspires the Next Generation of Experiences

Genesys Xperience 2023 has returned in-person to Denver for the first time since 2019, bringing together attendees from organizations of all sizes and sectors. Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, joined Genesys CEO and Chairman Tony Bates to discuss how his vision for a people-centric approach redefined modern travel by using the power of empathy to ignite customer and employee loyalty.

During the event, Genesys is spotlighting several leading Genesys Cloud CX customers, including Virgin Atlantic, M&T Bank and Lighthouse Works. Genesys is also joined by Xperience platinum sponsors AWS, ConvergeOne, Deloitte Digital and TTEC Digital, all of which are empowering global brands to deliver loyalty building experiences driven by AI, digital and cloud technologies.

To watch the Xperience keynotes online following the event starting June 26th, visit Genesys.com for on-demand viewing.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive and hyper-personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Cloud EX, GCXNow and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Faulkner Perez, Genesys

+1 317-403-1781

Rachel.faulknerperez@genesys.com

Method Communications

genesys@methodcommunications.com

i 451 Research "The Carbon Reduction Opportunity of Moving to Amazon Web Services", Daniel Bizo, October 2019 https://d39w7f4ix9f5s9.cloudfront.net/e3/79/42bf75c94c279c67d777f002051f/carbon-reduction-opportunity-of-moving-to-aws.pdf

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesys