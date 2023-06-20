36Kr Featured on CCTV for its Innovation in Opening China's First AI E-Commerce Store

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, was recently featured on China Central Television ("CCTV") for its groundbreaking launch of the first-ever AI e-commerce store in China, which has continued to attract immense attention across the industry. The CCTV exclusive was broadcast and live-streamed on multiple channels, including the Economic News on Channel-2 of CCTV, CCTV.com, and the CCTV App. This mainstream publicity is testimony to 36Kr's strategic vision in the application of AI technology, as well as its execution efficiency in driving business innovation for high-quality, sustainable growth.

Following its successful launch of LumiWink, China's first-ever AI e-commerce store, this April on Alibaba's (NASDAQ: BABA) e-commerce platform Taobao, 36Kr continued to pursue business innovation as the industry frontrunner. Initiatives include spearheading the designing of e-commerce products with AI, deploying digital human technologies in its AI Taobao store, and live-streaming sales sessions hosted by digital humans. During the recent 618 e-commerce shopping festival in China, the 36Kr AI store's peak daily GMV exceeded RMB10,000. Furthermore, Taobao continues to recognize and promote LumiWink through its various official channels.

The rapid development of cutting-edge technologies such as AI large language models is unleashing massive growth potential for the New Economy sector. With its pioneering platform and far-sighted acumen, 36Kr has been actively integrating AI technologies across its business segments. Looking ahead, 36Kr will benefit from this historical AI-driven opportunity and deliver long-term growth across its core business segments through content, product, and commercialization. With its creative exploration of diversified commercialization avenues, 36Kr is geared to unlock more enterprise value.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

