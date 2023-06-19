Visiting Yubei District Boosts Foreign Executives' Confidence in Chengdu-Chongqing Potential

CHONGQING, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - From June 13 to 16, the international exchange event "Foreign Executives See China" (Chongqing Part) was held in Yubei District, Chongqing, China. Executives from seven foreign-invested companies in China, including Tesla, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Intel, Ogilvy Group, etc., gathered in Yubei to witness the new development and explore the new opportunities.

Executives from foreign companies in China were invited to visit Chongqing’s opening-up areas in Yubei District on June 13. (Photo/Hu Jun) (PRNewswire)

On the first day, foreign company executives visited Chongqing's opening-up areas and key enterprises in various fields, such as intelligent manufacturing, airport economy, and cultural creativity. In the afternoon, they visited the Xiantao International Big Data Valley (XBV) in Yubei district of Chongqing and some settled companies in XBV, getting a better picture of Chongqing's new measures to promote high-quality development.

"The combination of heavy machinery and digital economy is great for the city and local talents who would like to join these industries," said Ilya Gutov, partner of Round Ventures, after the visit.

Founded in 2023, Round Ventures is a Singapore-based cross-border game fund aiming at PC, Console, mobile gaming studios and game tech startups using a data-driven approach.

On the morning of June 14, the senior executives visited the Chongqing Airport Development Area to explore the new progress of major enterprises in manufacturing and technological innovation.

Chongqing Kohler Engines Co. Ltd., located in the Chongqing Airport Development Area, is a fully foreign-owned enterprise under Kohler Co. in the United States. So far, it has been mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of small gasoline engines ranging from 3 to 15 horsepower. Its products have been exported to Europe and America, and sold in the Chinese market.

"You are looking at our production line now," said Frank Zhang, a staff at Chongqing Kohler Engines Co. Ltd. "Through the whole automatic process, 1,100 engines can be efficiently produced every eight hours."

The guests were attracted by Chongqing's unique mountain city culture and cultural creativity, thus remaining optimistic about the potential of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

"Chongqing and Chengdu can cooperate to make the game industry bigger," said Daisy Zhang, partner relations representative in China of WN Media Group.

WN Media Group is dedicated to building a business ecosystem of projects and services for the video game industry, by integrating B2B events worldwide, an online communication platform, multilingual news websites, and a talent agency.

"Chongqing has more sophisticated teams and some independent developers working on PC games, while Chengdu is mainly developing mobile games by outsourcing," said Zhang. "I look forward to seeing that they can have smoother exchanges with the international community in the future."

Other destinations, such as Chongqing National Advertising Industry Park and Chongqing Bayu Folk Custom Museum, are to help foreign companies better understand Chongqing's new advancement, measures, and opportunities in promoting high-quality development.

The event, hosted by the China Center for International Communication Development, China International Communication Group, offers foreign-invested companies a strong appreciation of the innovation and vitality of Chongqing's development, attracting them to conduct further cooperation with Chongqing.

Foreign-funded enterprises in China play a very important role in China's economic development, said the event director.

They are not only the participants and witnesses of China's economic growth but also the important windows and bridges for the global community to observe and experience the economic development of China.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iChongqing