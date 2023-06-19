Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Raises $1.25 Million for Food Pantries Across Midwest

BELMONT, Mich., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give did not disappoint in its ninth year at Blythefield Country Club, raising $1.25 million for the second consecutive year to feed families across the Midwest and naming Ireland's Leona Maguire as its newest Champion.

Tournament officials proudly announced the event generated $1.25 million for the Meijer Simply Give program. This donation will help stock the shelves of 268 food pantries the retailer partners with across the Midwest as they experience greater need amidst ongoing economic challenges. Including this year's event, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated nearly $10 million for Simply Give.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic continues to be guided by the unwavering support of our community," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Their passion and commitment have played an instrumental role in fighting hunger throughout the Midwest and I couldn't be more thankful to our team members, volunteers, attendees, sponsors, and of course, the LPGA professionals and staff who have made this remarkable tournament possible."

Finishing 21-under par, Maguire made an eagle and four birdies in the last six holes on Sunday for her second career LPGA title. Over the last two years, Maguire has tracked well at the Meijer LPGA Classic, finishing in second place behind Jennifer Kupcho in 2022 and Nelly Korda in 2021.

"After coming so close two years in a row, I know a lot of people this week were saying you're due one, however golf usually doesn't work like that," Maguire said. "But it was nice that it all worked out well for me this week."

The tournament brought record-setting attendance this year to watch an elite international field of 144 players headlined by six of the world's top-10 golfers.

"It's been an exciting week of exceptional talent, which is truly inspiring to experience year after year," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "On behalf of Meijer and all who took part in the tournament, we congratulate our 2023 Champion Leona Maguire and look forward to seeing everyone back next year as we celebrate 10 years of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give."

Dates for the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic will be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to the $1.25 million raised by this year's event, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Leona's choice as part of a tradition the retailer started in 2021. Last year's champion, Jennifer Kupcho, chose to keep her inaugural donation local to the tournament by supporting Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids, Mich. Details on Leona's donation will be shared in the coming weeks.

