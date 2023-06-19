HONOR Partners with AIGC Artist to Share the Vibe of Upcoming HONOR 90

Newly Released Artworks Inspired by HONOR 90 design with Diamonds and Emeralds

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR has today unveiled a series of image artworks from an intriguing new collaboration with a British AIGC artist Christian Venables. Inspired by the HONOR 90 design philosophy, Venables integrated the colors and back cover elements of HONOR 90 into his art design through AI tools. After optimizing from the artist's perspective, HONOR and Venables brought out a series of AI-generated artworks with good vibes.

Portraying blissful summer scenes, these stunning artworks were produced by British creative Christian Venables, inspired by the design of the Diamond Silver and Emerald Green colorways of the soon-to-be-launched HONOR 90 globally. Venables then used the power of AI to create unique artworks that perfectly capture this device's vibe.

"I am delighted to share these artworks with the world," commented Christian Venables, the artist and director of CSV Studio. "I've had a sneak peek at the new smartphone from HONOR. It has a beautiful design that provided a rich tapestry to tap into when working with creative AI tools to produce the artworks."

The upcoming HONOR 90 sets to be the perfect smartphone for the younger generation, with a design and camera features that make it the best tool for you to create, capture, and Share Your Vibe. The AI-generated artworks from HONOR and Christian Venables turn this idea on its head, using artificial intelligence to create, capture and share the upcoming device's vibe, which is exactly what HONOR 90 wants to express: Vibe is a personal fingerprint, distinct and irreplaceable. Everyone needs a partner to create, share and inspire, making it effortlessly easy for unique positive vibe to shine. HONOR 90 is more than just a device, it empowers people to capture the true beauty around them, express their authenticity, passion, and experience that make them who they are.

In the trend of rapid AI development, this year the HONOR Talents Global Design Awards (https://www.hihonor.com/global/honor-talents/global-design-awards) is encouraging young people to create art with artificial intelligence software. The contest includes up to 10 AIGC Innovation Awards and is the first design contest in the smart terminal industry to introduce AIGC artworks. This is another example of HONOR empowering young people to further their pursuit of excellence in technology, art, and humanity.

Check out the AIGC artworks at https://www.instagram.com/p/CtgWKINLg3P/. More information will be released on the upcoming event, which is set to launch on July 6th.

