ABSTINENCE SPIRITS USA ANNOUNCES THE DEBUT OF NEW READY-TO-DRINK ALCOHOL-FREE SPRITZ AT THE 2023 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

Award-winning line of premium distilled nonalcoholic spirits and aperitifs expands to eight vibrant offerings

OAKLAND, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstinence Spirits USA – sophisticated, delicious, nonalcoholic botanical spirits and aperitifs – announces the launch of alcohol-free ready-to-drink (RTD) Sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo Spritz and Sparkling Lemon Aperitivo Spritz in beautiful 750 ml bottles at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-27, 2023 in New York City (Booth #5957). The award-winning young brand's new pre-mixed spritzes provide a quick and easy option for a mouthwatering aperitif that's simply chilled, poured over ice, and garnished with a fresh citrus slice.

Abstinence Spirits announces the debut of new ready-to-drink alcohol-free Sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo Spritz and Sparkling Lemon Aperitivo Spritz at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show. (PRNewswire)

The new spritzes join Abstinence Spirits' fast-growing product line, which became available in the United States in September 2022 after launching in South Africa in 2020. Alcohol-free, low sugar, and made with natural color and no artificial flavors, they provide the richness, complexity and flavor of a classic aperitivo without the alcohol and consequences.

"We're taking our customer favorites and making them available in an accessible, ready-to-drink format," said Abstinence Spirits USA CEO Ranwei Chiang. "Ready to take to parties, events, or to spend an evening at home. We're excited to introduce our great tasting, sophisticated, balanced flavors in this new line!"

Abstinence Spirits co-founder Stefan Coetzee added, "Due to popular demand by large retailers and clients around the world, we've made a guilt-free, 0.0% Sparkling Aperitivo Spritz with low calories, low sugar and natural flavors that have been married with small-batch distilled botanicals and authentic flavor profiles from South Africa's Cape Floral Kingdom."

Abstinence Sparkling Blood Orange Aperitivo: A classic Italian-style aperitivo bitter with a dominant blood orange citrus note, supported by an infusion of natural, distilled botanicals and a medley of spice elements and a unique South African spin with the addition of African Wormwood. Botanicals: Artemisia Afra "African Wormwood," Cinchona Bark and Quinine, Blood Orange, Botanical Spice Distillate.

Abstinence Sparkling Lemon Aperitivo: A vibrant, citrus-forward aperitif made with club soda and a dash of tonic. There's a dominant lemon and blackcurrant (South African buchu) backbone, supported by an infusion of natural botanicals and a faint bitterness from the aloe and quinine. Botanicals: Artemisia Afra "African Wormwood," Buchu, Aloe, Cinchona Bark and Quinine, Lemon, Botanical Spice Distillate.

The spritzes ($18) join Abstinence Spirits' line of four nonalcoholic spirits and two aperitifs. Abstinence Spirits are perfect for mixing into no- and low-alcohol cocktails. Signature recipes are posted on the website, and new recipes are featured on the Abstinence Spirits Instagram page.

About Abstinence Spirits

Owned by Curated Beverages Ltd., Abstinence Spirits is an award-winning line of sophisticated, delicious, alcohol-free spirits and aperitifs. Featuring the finest ingredients and botanicals from South Africa's Cape Floral kingdom, the premium distilled non-alcoholic beverages are perfect for mixing into festive no- and low-alcohol cocktails. Abstinence Spirits was founded in 2020 in South Africa by Pierre Strydom and Stefan Coetzee and quickly expanded into 13 international markets, including the United Kingdom and Australia. The products are small-batch distilled through a hydro-distillation process. The brand's flavors and artwork are inspired by the diverse flora of South Africa's Cape Floral Kingdom. Abstinence Spirits commits a portion of its sales to environmental conservation efforts to protect the region's biodiversity that brought this product to life. For more information, visit www.abstinencespirits.com and follow @abstinence_spirits on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abstinence Spirits