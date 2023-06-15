Service Express Names Kim Randers Chief People Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a global leader in data center and managed infrastructure solutions, has named Kim Randers Chief People Officer. Randers brings over 20 years of experience leading and driving organizational transformation. In this role, he will focus on developing and evolving the company's talent strategy, employee experience and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Kim Randers, Chief People Officer, Service Express (PRNewswire)

Randers joined Service Express as Human Resources Director in 2021. In this role, he focused on integrating employees and processes from mergers and acquisitions, leading talent management, HR operations and learning and development.

"Kim is a results-oriented leader who has spent over two decades transforming HR teams and adding value to entire organizations," said Ron Alvesteffer, President & CEO of Service Express. "Kim's previous experience working with HR leadership in North America, EMEA and APAC makes him a valuable part of our executive team. I'm confident Kim's leadership will support Service Express in the next phase of our company growth."

Before joining Service Express, Randers held leadership positions at First Data, now Fiserv, and FLEETCOR, where he was responsible for all HR activities across multiple geographies.

"I feel very privileged and honored to step into this position and am grateful for the opportunity to join such a talented executive team," said Randers. "I look forward to growing into this role and being a part of the next evolution of our people-powered culture."

Randers received a master's in psychology from the University of Copenhagen and a master's in organizational development from the University of Bedford.

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance and managed infrastructure solutions. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com .

