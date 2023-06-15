Ontario International Airport adopts Sunflower program to support those with hidden disabilities

ONTARIO, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) is offering passengers with non-visible disabilities the opportunity to travel with confidence.

Sontario International Airport's Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a simple tool for passengers to voluntarily share that they have a disability that might not be immediately apparent, and would need a little extra help, time and understanding while at the Southern California gateway. (PRNewswire)

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a simple tool for passengers to voluntarily share that they have a disability that might not be immediately apparent, and would need a little extra help, time and understanding while at the airport. Under the program, travelers with a non-visible disability can request a Sunflower lanyard at the Traveler's Aid desk in either terminal or the ticket counter of any participating airline. Program materials also can be mailed to travelers with a minimum three-week notice prior to travel.

Travelers don't need to have booked Special Assistance to request a lanyard. Staff, together with all the stakeholders operating in at ONT, will be ready to support Sunflower wearers and their traveling companions.

"At Ontario International, we are committed to ensuring access for all of our travelers and visitors, and are proud to provide the Sunflower program for travelers who might need a helping hand while at the airport," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

The Sunflower program is globally recognized for helping individuals with hidden disabilities overcome barriers – physical and otherwise – that are often part of their everyday lives. One in seven people – 1.3 billion worldwide – live with a disability, many of them not readily apparent. These can include conditions that are neurological, cognitive and neurodevelopmental in nature, as well as physical, visual and auditory disabilities. They also can include respiratory and chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disorders.

The Sunflower lanyard is designed as a discreet way for airport staff to recognize travelers who might need extra time and understanding. Since Sunflower's launch in 2016, businesses and organizations ranging from malls and retailers to colleges and universities to airports and public transit systems have participated.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

