Sage Growth Partners Expands Staff, Announces Promotions

BALTIMORE, June 14, 2023 -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce recent staff hires and promotions that are designed to provide expanded services and support for continued national growth and client success.



Promotions

Ben Kovalick has been promoted to strategy consultant. Most recently, he was a business analyst and also previously served as an associate consultant for the firm. With a background in conducting secondary research, he is experienced in assessing an industry's competitive landscape to develop go-to-market strategies and engagement workstreams. Ben is a graduate of the University of Maryland where he earned his bachelor's degrees in both psychology and finance.

New Hires

Chris Aquino is the new senior director of digital marketing for the firm. He comes to SGP from Philips where he most recently served as the company's digital marketing integration lead. Prior to that role, he was also a campaign manager for Philips North America and a digital marketing lead for population health management. Before that Chris was a senior manager with Wellcentive and a web designer and developer for Greenway Health. He earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of West Georgia. Chris is widely recognized for his expertise in cross-functional environments and his ability to plan, launch and optimize marketing automation and digital marketing campaigns.

Amrita Mehta has been hired as a strategy consultant. She was most recently a consultant with the Penn Biotech Group at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a research assistant/lab manager at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Amrita graduated with her master's degree in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the Manipal Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in chemical engineering. She has demonstrated experience and knowledge in several areas, including in consulting, research and entrepreneurship.

Lara Sassounian has joined SGP as a marketing associate. Most recently, she has worked as an MBA level teaching assistant at Johns Hopkins University. Lara is the recipient of the Monty McKinney Award of Excellence, the advertising industry's longest running and most highly regarded training program. She previously was an account executive for Davis Elen Advertising in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California where she majored advertising & art history. Lara is currently pursuing her MBA degree at Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School, where she is a Bloomberg Scholar.

Taijasi Sharma has joined the firm as a Market Research Analyst. Most recently she worked as an Apprentice Leader for MuSigma Business Solutions and a consultant with the JHU Carey Community Consulting Lab. She has also served as a teaching assistant and a DEIB graduate assistant at JHU Carey Business School. Taijasi has earned a dual Master of Science degrees in marketing analytics and health care management from Johns Hopkins University. She possesses a strong and diverse background in market research, strategy analysis and data management across the private and public sector. Her experience includes health tech startups, medical analytics and pharmaceutical quality and drug development.

Abby Beard has joined SGP as a Summer marketing intern. She is currently attending Auburn University studying industrial and product design. Recently she has also served as a marketing intern for Immediate and Maverick Concepts, where she has assisted with UX/UI, content strategy, content development and creative projects.

Ariel Roshan has joined the firm as a Summer Consulting Associate. He earned his Master of Science degree in Health Care Management from Johns Hopkins University and received his undergraduate degree in Economics on a pre-medical track from Boston University. He has assisted various health tech start-ups with their go-to-market strategies and assisted physician practices with marketing and operational support.

"An organization's ability to succeed in today's changing landscape depends on how effectively it can engage with potential customers," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "We have built Sage to be able to offer clients the most comprehensive marketing and communications capabilities that are found in a typical agency, but with an added extra level of deep market expertise that is not commonly found elsewhere. Our team is a testament to why we continue to be successful."

"No matter an organization's size or mission, being able to operate strategically is crucial to success," said Stephanie Kovalick, Chief Strategy Officer and managing partner, SGP. "Our research and strategy team is highly skilled in analyzing data, interpreting information and finding solutions for often unthinkable challenges. Our new hires further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional strategic solutions for our clients."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace.

