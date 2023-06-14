PLM TrustLink™ Wins 2023 Top Food Chain Technology Award by Food Chain Digest

NEWARK, N.J. , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet has been recognized as a 2023 "Top Food Chain Technology" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). This award honors PLM TrustLink™ for its comprehensive, cloud-based IoT management track and trace solution for the cold supply chain.

Food Shippers of America Announces Top Food Chain Technology 2023 Winners (PRNewswire)

PLM TrustLink is revolutionizing cold supply chain track and trace technology with Transparency, Traceability and Trust.

PLM TrustLink™, at plmtrustlink.com, captures KDE and CTE data at the item, case, batch, or container level to extend along the entire supply chain. From origin to destination, PLM TrustLink utilizes unique product identifying information to provide full visibility. PLM TrustLink offers several opportunities to identify supply chain inefficiencies to improve quality, food safety, inventory management and waste reduction of waste.

"This is the second consecutive year we have won this prestigious award," said Murli Ram, PLM TrustLink Managing Director. "By delivering the 3Ts of the Supply Chain - Transparency, Traceability and Trust – PLM TrustLink is revolutionizing track and trace technology in the cold supply chain."

The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. "Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain," said Everett. "Technology platforms, applications and innovators have emerged in the food and beverage market to bring more efficiency, productivity, and transparency to the food chain. This recognition program highlights leaders like PLM TrustLink that are readily available to food shippers in helping them accomplish business goals."

To earn this award, PLM TrustLink qualified as a pure technology provider that exceeds traditional third-party logistics offerings. PLM TrustLink showcased a recent example of how the solution assisted a food shipper in achieving a critical business objective. Subsequently, over 2,000 food industry professionals voted for the nominated companies that demonstrated an exceptional reputation and value in the food chain technology segment.

About PLM TrustLink™

PLM TrustLink™ is a cloud-based IoT platform consisting of comprehensive condition-monitoring track & trace solutions which gives real-time actionable data on critical tracking events, temperature visibility, inventory counts, item locations and more. PLM TrustLink™ is a product of PLM Fleet d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM"). Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain.

Media contact:

Linda Hadley

PLM Fleet

862-229-6502

marketing@plmfleet.com

plmfleet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLM