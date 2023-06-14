JumpStart Ventures Announces Ohio VC Fest to Ignite Venture Capital Activity Statewide

Two-day inaugural event will convene tech startups and venture capital investors in Cleveland Oct. 11 – 12, 2023

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpStart Ventures is introducing Ohio VC Fest, a multi-faceted event bringing together tech founders, investors, corporate leaders and entrepreneurs to amplify tech-based innovation across Ohio. The two-day event will be held at the Marriot Key Tower Downtown Cleveland on Oct. 11-12, 2023.

The summit aims to establish valuable connections between investors, entrepreneurs and potential clients to attract capital, create partnerships and accelerate economic growth throughout Ohio. The summit will highlight key technologies and industries, critical to Ohio's economic vitality including enterprise SaaS, healthcare, fintech and manufacturing.

"Ohio's venture capital and startup ecosystems have grown substantially over the past decade," said JumpStart Ventures CEO Ray Leach. "We look forward to showcasing and accelerating this momentum by hosting an annual event where VCs and entrepreneurs can come together to learn, establish connections and discover new partnership opportunities. We're excited about the potential to increase collaboration across the state and elevate Ohio as a formidable technology hub."

Attendees will have the opportunity learn from industry leaders and cutting-edge startup companies while participating in inspiring sessions and engaging networking opportunities. The summit will also feature exclusive one-on-one meetups curated to establish a strong match between investors and founders.

The event, presented by JumpStart Ventures, is hosted in partnership with other Ohio-based venture investors including Rev1 Ventures and CincyTech. The event is made possible thanks to sponsors including KeyBank, Thompson Hine LLP and other organizations committed to advancing innovation throughout the region.

The vision for future Ohio VC Fests is to travel annually to various cities throughout the state, celebrating the unique attributes Ohio's diverse urban and rural ecosystems. The inaugural Ohio VC Fest, held in Cleveland on Oct. 11 – 12, will leverage shared and collaborative opportunities with the Forbes 30 Under 30 event taking place Oct. 8 – 11 throughout Cleveland.

Ticket prices will range from $49 - $199 and will be available for purchase soon. Speakers, keynotes and sponsorships are being finalized, attendees can learn more and sign up for the most up-to-date information at the official event website: OhioVCFest.com.

About JumpStart Ventures

JumpStart Ventures is a division of JumpStart Inc. investing in Seed and Series A-stage technology startups throughout Ohio and beyond. With four investment funds under management, the organization provides a continuum of capital to startup founders as they move through critical growth phases. Financial returns generated by JumpStart Ventures help strengthen the competitiveness of Ohio's VC ecosystem, increasing capital access and resource connections for early-stage companies. As one of Ohio's most active seed-stage investors, the organization's investment activities have generated 2.5X+ returns-to-date via nationally recognized exits. To learn more, visit JumpStart.VC.

Two-day inaugural event will convene tech startups and venture capital investors in Cleveland Oct. 11 – 12, 2023. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JumpStart Ventures