goTenna's mesh network demonstrates Oahu connectivity for U.S. military

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goTenna , the world's leading mobile mesh networking platform, led a demonstration with a U.S. Air Force unit to provide simultaneous mesh network coverage across the entire island of Oahu, Hawaii. The off-grid mesh network did not rely on cell phone connectivity, satellite coverage, or voice radios.

It took under four hours and less than $30K to build a goTenna mesh network spanning all of Oahu, covering dense jungle and mountainous terrain. (PRNewswire)

All exercise participants were operational within minutes of training. goTenna's integrated spectrum analyzer tool allowed users to observe surrounding communications for optimal connectivity. With each device weighing less than a coconut, participants easily transported the devices through the mountainous and lush terrain.

As part of the exercise, four goTenna Pro X2 and 10 goTenna Pro X units were deployed into the field at strategic locations to optimize coverage. Participants could physically track one another on a map regardless of the distance. Both devices were on the ground - one placed in downtown Waikiki and the other on Mount Ka'ala.

"Establishing communications in island and coastal environments is critical to protecting US warfighters conducting maritime operations, search and rescue operations, and more." said Ari Schuler, goTenna CEO. "This field test demonstrates goTenna's applicability in providing communications capabilities in isolated island environments."

This exercise builds on goTenna's historic field test record, including the company's recent data transmission of 126 miles during a point-to-point field test taking place at Tough Stump's Tech Rodeo in Montana last year.

About goTenna

goTenna believes that preparedness leads to better outcomes – a multi-layered service goTenna provides straight out of the box with network setup, training, and execution. We are advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices, as well as augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity even without cellular service, Wi-Fi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. goTenna believes that preparedness leads to better outcomes – a multi-layered service goTenna provides straight out of the box with network setup, training, and execution. Based in Brooklyn, New York, goTenna is a proud partner of the United States military, first responders, and law enforcement, among others, and is backed by investors, including Founders Fund, Union Square Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Bloomberg Beta.

