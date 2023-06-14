ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES ALEX VIDAL AS NEW BRAND PRESIDENT

Long-time ERA agent-turned-industry-coach to lead company through next chapter of growth

MADISON, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA ® Real Estate (ERA) a global franchising leader within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) portfolio of brands, today announced a new leader for the brand. Effective immediately, Alex Vidal will serve as brand president of ERA, taking the helm of the company that was previously occupied by industry icon Sherry Chris, who recently became an executive advisor for Anywhere Brands. Vidal will lead ERA's global network of more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

As a lifelong real estate professional, Vidal is an accomplished brokerage executive, industry thought leader, and real estate coach who spent five years of his career as an agent and vice president at an ERA affilate company in South Florida. Most recently, he spent three years serving as Regional Vice President for Coldwell Banker Realty in Dallas/Fort Worth. During his time with Coldwell Banker Realty, he grew TheCloserClub, an online interview and mentorship series, featuring industry luminaries, celebrity entrepreneurs, athletes, and politicians in a fun, engaging format; the platform has reached more than 14,000 real estate agents around the country.

"Alex is the ideal candidate to spearhead the continued development of the ERA network in an evolving real estate landscape," said Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands. "He is a fearless leader who brings an infectious energy with a deep appreciation for the uniqueness of ERA's community of brokers and agents. His knack for agent and brokerage growth, authentic focus on service, and proven team building ability will be an asset to our entire network around the world."

Vidal, who has a passion for coaching, motivating and leading others, was recently appointed to a regional board position for The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). He was named to the 2023 RISMedia's Newsmakers in the Influencers category, where he was spotlighted for being a driving force for brokers and managers to retain and recruit top talent while supporting them to achieve record-breaking sales.

In addition to his experience within the Anywhere family of brands, Vidal served as the president of RelatedISG International Realty for over six years, where he helped spearhead the company's agent count growth by a multiple of ten. He started in the real estate industry at just 19 years old and has worked with notable real estate companies in Florida, California, Colorado and Texas, holding various recruiting and management roles.

"Having spent the majority of his career in roles throughout ERA and Coldwell Banker, Alex is a shining example of how Anywhere has been able to harness and elevate great talent within our organization," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. "Throughout his career, Alex has consistently proven himself as a talented agent, a thoughtful brokerage manager, and a committed mentor to so many throughout our industry, and it's so gratifying to see him carve his own path to leadership at ERA."

"I am honored to be rejoining ERA, a network known for the closest-knit group of affiliate owners and knowledgeable agents," said Vidal. "Throughout my career I have been driven by helping others meet their business and personal goals, and I am eager to roll up my sleeves to work side-by-side with the network as we continue to cement ERA as a premier destination for owners, agents, and clients."

Chris, who previously served as the leader of ERA and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, is collaborating closely with Yannaccone and Gehringer to facilitate continued growth throughout the Anywhere network of franchisees across its six brands: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ERA.com.

