MRI Software Launches Flexible Property Portal to Drive Tenant Engagement

Real estate organizations can use the tech tools that work best for their business while providing a unified experience for commercial tenants

SOLON, Ohio, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, has launched MRI Engage @Work, a commercial tenant portal that provides a unified experience for tenants while leveraging a diverse tech stack. Designed to offer an intuitive, streamlined user experience, the solution facilitates interactions between property teams and occupants to provide easy access to billing, payments, and online service requests, all from a single login.

MRI Software logo (PRNewsfoto/MRI Software) (PRNewswire)

"Tenant engagement and retention are critical in today's commercial property market," says Russell Smith, managing director of MRI @Work, North America at MRI. "To provide the services that tenants expect, many firms are using multiple, disparate applications, which create a disjointed user experience. The new Engage @Work solution enables commercial property managers to offer an intuitive, cohesive process for tenants and staff, without sacrificing the tech tools they already use."

Engage @Work empowers commercial firms to create a unique tenant portal by integrating with products that work best for their business. An open and connected approach gives freedom of choice to MRI clients, while tenants enjoy an elegant 'one-stop' experience where they can submit maintenance requests, enter retail sales data, make payments, and communicate with the property management team. Furthermore, Engage @Work connects with MRI Angus and other facilities management systems to streamline the work order process and eliminate back-and-forth calls and emails. MRI clients can also sync data between MRI Property Management X and payment solutions, including MRI RentPayment, Aptexx, ClickPay, and ProfitStars. The flexible solution promotes efficiency through self-service options for tenants, reducing the burden on property staff and driving improved net operating income (NOI) and occupancy rates.

Enhanced communication increases a sense of belonging among tenants, which is especially important in office buildings today, given the rise in remote work arrangements. Engage @Work enables property staff to distribute timely, relevant information and respond promptly to tenant needs through a portal that amplifies the company's brand. These features support the development of strong relationships between building staff and tenants to increase the probability of renewals and expansions.

Smith concludes: "With Engage @Work, technology is supporting human connections. In a tenant's market, such connections are key differentiators for commercial building owners and operators."

Those attending Realcomm in Las Vegas on June 14-16 can book an appointment here and visit MRI at booth #413 to see demos of MRI Engage @Work and other products from the MRI @Work™ suite of commercial management solutions.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MRI Software